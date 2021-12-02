Prep Basketball Standings

BOYS

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Broadway;0-0;2-0

Rockbridge County;0-0;1-0

Spotswood;0-0;1-0

Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0

Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

Central;0-0;0-0

Clarke County;0-0;0-0

East Rockingham;0-0;0-0

Mountain View;0-0;0-0

Luray;0-0;0-1

Madison County;0-0;0-1

Page County;0-0;0-1

Rappahannock County;0-0;0-1

Strasburg;0-0;0-1

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0

Buffalo Gap;0-0;0-0

Riverheads;0-0;0-0

Fort Defiance;0-0;0-1

Staunton;0-0;0-1

Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-1

Waynesboro;0-0;0-2

Wednesday

Fluvanna County 55, Waynesboro 45

Today

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian Academy at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Luray at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Charlottesville at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

Warren County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Spotswood;0-0;1-0

Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0

Broadway;0-0;1-1

Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1

Rockbridge County;0-0;0-1

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

Rappahannock County;0-0;2-0

Central;0-0;1-0

Luray;0-0;1-0

Madison County;0-0;1-0

Mountain View;0-0;1-0

Page County;0-0;1-0

Strasburg;0-0;1-0

Clarke County;0-0;0-0

East Rockingham;0-0;0-1

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0

Riverheads;0-0;1-0

Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0

Buffalo Gap;0-0;0-1

Staunton;0-0;0-1

Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-1

Waynesboro;0-0;0-2

Wednesday

Riverheads 49, East Rockingham 42

Fluvanna County 64, Waynesboro 22

Rappahannock County 53, Manassas Park 25

Today

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Bath County, 7 p.m.

Luray at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Culpeper County, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Goochland, 7:30 p.m.

