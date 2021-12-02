Prep Basketball Standings
BOYS
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Broadway;0-0;2-0
Rockbridge County;0-0;1-0
Spotswood;0-0;1-0
Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0
Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Central;0-0;0-0
Clarke County;0-0;0-0
East Rockingham;0-0;0-0
Mountain View;0-0;0-0
Luray;0-0;0-1
Madison County;0-0;0-1
Page County;0-0;0-1
Rappahannock County;0-0;0-1
Strasburg;0-0;0-1
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0
Buffalo Gap;0-0;0-0
Riverheads;0-0;0-0
Fort Defiance;0-0;0-1
Staunton;0-0;0-1
Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-1
Waynesboro;0-0;0-2
Wednesday
Fluvanna County 55, Waynesboro 45
Today
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian Academy at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Luray at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Charlottesville at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Warren County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Spotswood;0-0;1-0
Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0
Broadway;0-0;1-1
Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1
Rockbridge County;0-0;0-1
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Rappahannock County;0-0;2-0
Central;0-0;1-0
Luray;0-0;1-0
Madison County;0-0;1-0
Mountain View;0-0;1-0
Page County;0-0;1-0
Strasburg;0-0;1-0
Clarke County;0-0;0-0
East Rockingham;0-0;0-1
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0
Riverheads;0-0;1-0
Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0
Buffalo Gap;0-0;0-1
Staunton;0-0;0-1
Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-1
Waynesboro;0-0;0-2
Wednesday
Riverheads 49, East Rockingham 42
Fluvanna County 64, Waynesboro 22
Rappahannock County 53, Manassas Park 25
Today
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Culpeper County, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Goochland, 7:30 p.m.
