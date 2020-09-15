Misty May had 21 digs and a trio of aces as Turner Ashby volleyball picked up a big 24-26, 27-25, 25-23, 25-12 win over Valley District rival R.E. Lee on Sept. 15, 2005. Tara McFarland led the Knights, who improved to 5-1, with 10 kills.
Jon Holts finished with 146 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries as Spotswood football ran away with a 35-7 win over Waynesboro on Sept. 15, 2006. The Trailblazers finished with 263 rushing yards in the victory.
Alex Owah ran for 128 yards on 15 carries for three touchdowns and also added a touchdown reception in Harrisonburg football's 54-13 rout of Stuarts Draft on Sept. 15, 2006. The Blue Streaks' eight touchdowns in the game were all scored by Owah, his brother, Tony, or quarterback Ben Sarver.
Richie Bridges, a senior defensive end, sacked Broadway quarterback Tyler Hodges and forced a fumble that Turner Ashby recovered with 22 seconds remaining to clinch a 26-21 win over Broadway on Sept. 15, 2006. It was the first win of the season for the defending Division 3 state champions.
Nadia Valle had 11 kills as Turner Ashby volleyball breezed through Waynesboro 25-11, 25-20, 25-11 on Sept. 15, 2016. Madelyn Lawrence added six blocks for the unbeaten Knights in the victory.
Dalton Jordan accounted for 169 yards on 18 carries and scored twice as Riverheads football piled up 408 yards in a 38-17 win over East Rockingham on Sept. 15, 2017. Blake Smith had a 48-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the victory for the Gladiators.
Nick Lohr finished 12-of-14 passing for 147 yards in his first career start as Broadway football got its first win of the season with a 14-12 triumph over William Monroe on Sept. 15, 2017. Brandon Cruz added 61 yards on 19 carries.
