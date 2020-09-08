Blake Sipe, a centerfielder/pitcher for Fort Defiance, accepted his first Division I scholarship offer and committed to Radford University on Sept. 8, 2009. The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder hit .483 and was 5-2 with a 2.27 ERA as a junior.
Keely Spitzer had 11 kills and Jenna Hostetler added 32 digs as Broadway volleyball swept East Rockingham 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 on Sept. 8, 2014. The Gobblers improved to 2-3 with the victory.
Addisen DeLucas had 10 kills as Spotswood volleyball cruised to a 25-17, 25-10, 25-22 sweep of Monticello on Sept. 8, 2016. Savannah Turner added eight kills while Isabelle Van Huss racked up 20 assists for SHS.
