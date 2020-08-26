Jake Durden, a 6-foot-3, 192-pound quarterback, recovered from a shaky first quarter to score four total touchdowns — tossing three through the air — while capitalizing on a go-ahead two-point conversion with 6:23 left and a late fumble recovery to help Harrisonburg defeat Turner Ashby 36-35 in an instant Valley District football classic on Aug. 26, 2011. Durden finished 13-for-27 for 264 yards along with another 72 yards on 19 carries.
Will Bullis drilled a 26-yard field goal with 2:39 to play to give East Rockingham football its first, and only, lead of the game in a 36-35 road victory over Madison County on Aug. 26, 2011. Daniel Sivinski led the way for the Eagles, finishing with 187 yards on 12 carries and scoring on runs of 68 and 82 yards. East Rock finished with 340 yards rushing as a team.
Austin Nicely, a 6-foot-1 left-hander, went 7-for-10 for 85 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 121 yards and three scores on seven carries as Spotswood football cruised past Page County 41-14 in the season opener for both squads on Aug. 26, 2011. Senior running back Reid Miner added 116 yards on nine carries for an SHS offense that churned out 329 rushing yards, 251 before intermission.
Elizabeth Dofflemyer dished out 23 assists and Addisen Deucas had seven kills as Spotswood volleyball swept rival East Rockingham 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 on Aug. 26, 2014. Savannah Turner added six kills and five blocks for the Trailblazers.
Jaylen McNair completed 14-of-27 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, with three TDs and 161 of those yards going to senior receiver Javon Butler as East Rockingham football defeated Spotswood 35-20 on Aug. 26, 2016. Eagles senior Logan Comer added two touchdowns, one being a 90-yard kickoff return and the other a 45-yard touchdown reception. It was the first win over the Trailblazers in ERHS history.
