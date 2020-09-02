Ricky Suggs, a freshman running back, exploded for 255 all-purpose yards and two long touchdown runs as Spotswood football earned a 29-6 win over William Monroe on Sept. 2, 2005. It was the second consecutive win to open the season for the Trailblazers.
Andy Owah rushed 18 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns and junior receiver Tony Owah added 96 total yards and a score as Harrisonburg football opened up its season with a 30-14 non-district win over Charlottesville on Sept. 2, 2005. Jimmy Spurlock kicked field goals of 25, 36 and 42 yards for the Blue Streaks, who led 24-0 at the break.
Weylin Holmes' 48-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed Harrisonburg football's 36-25 win over rival Handley on Sept. 2, 2011. Jake Durden was 21-of-25 passing for the Blue Streaks with 332 yards and four touchdowns with Holmes serving as his top target with 121 yards on six catches.
Quinn Arbogast ran for four touchdowns and completed 12-of-18 passes to seven receivers for 154 yards as Broadway football defeated Millbrook 34-7 on Sept. 2, 2011. The Gobblers defense limited the Pioneers to just 84 rushing yards.
Kaelen Adams, a senior middle hitter, had 12 kills to lead Harrisonburg volleyball to a 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22 non-district win over rival Eastern Mennonite on Sept. 2, 2014. Athena Benton added 31 digs for the Blue Streaks, who improved to 2-0 with the victory.
Brandon Liskey, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound left-handed pitcher for Spotswood, committed to play baseball at Belmont University in Nashville Tennessee on Sept 2, 2014. Liskey chose Belmont over Division I offers from Morehead State, Virginia Commonwealth, Liberty and Charleston Southern.
Jaylen McNair completed 8-of-10 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns as East Rockingham football cruised past Strasburg 35-8 on Sept. 2, 2016. Javon Butler caught both touchdown passes from McNair and J'wan Evans ran for 136 yards and two scores on 14 carries.
Cody Warner rushed 22 times for 259 yards and five touchdowns as Turner Ashby football rolled past Riverside 46-0 on Sept. 2, 2016. The TA defense pitched a shutout, led by interceptions from Jason Powers and Michael De La Cruz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.