Seth Hardesty exploded for 190 yards and a touchdown as Broadway football cruised past Warren County 33-12 in a non-district season opener on Sept. 9, 2005. The Gobblers also got a pair of scores from quarterback Matt Rupp.
Andy Owah scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift Harrisonburg football to a 27-21 overtime victory over Handley in the first-ever game at Dr. Walter F. Green, III Field on Sept. 9, 2005. It was the Blue Streaks' second straight win over the Judges after a 7-6 win the year before.
Seth Little reached the end zone three different ways as Turner Ashby football defeated Charlottesville 31-0 on Sept. 9, 2005. Little had an interception return for a touchdown along with a passing score to Jamie Webb and a five-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
David Collier returned two fumbles for scores on a pair of botched punts and added a 25-yard touchdown catch as Broadway football took down William Monroe 47-21 on Sept. 9, 2011. With the victory, the Gobblers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2003.
Connery Swift ran for five touchdowns in Wilson Memorial football's 41-13 dismantling of Spotswood on Sept. 9, 2011. Swift finished with 17 carries for 164 yards and four touchdowns along with a 55-yard punt return for a score.
Adam Campbell connected with Tyler Lam for a 34-yard touchdown toss with 5:36 remaining to lift Page County football to a 14-9 win over Nelson County on Sept. 9, 2013. The win snapped a 31-game losing streak for the Panthers.
Ryan Gandy scored in each half and assisted senior midfielder Silas Driver on the game's opening goal as Eastern Mennonite boys soccer downed Fishburne Military 6-0 on Sept. 9, 2014. Andrew Johnson also had two goals for the Flames while Chad Lehman finished with a goal and an assist.
Alec High was 11-of-18 passing for 213 yards and three touchdowns as Spotswood football upset Western Albemarle 28-14 on Sept. 9, 2016. The Warriors had defeated the Trailblazers in each of the previous five seasons.
