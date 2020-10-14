Daniel Cash intercepted a pass with 1:21 remaining and returned it 44 yards to seal Fort Defiance football's 20-14 win over Spotswood on Oct. 14, 2005. Daniel Wright finished with 74 yards rushing and 96 yards passing for the Indians.
Seth Little scored with 1:05 remaining to give Turner Ashby football a thrilling 35-28 win over Rockbridge County on Oct. 14, 2005. Little finished with 118 passing yards and 155 rushing yards for the Knights in the victory.
Daniel Sivinski's 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the second overtime lifted East Rockingham football to a 38-32 win over Buffalo Gap in a wild back-and-forth shootout on Oct. 14, 2011. Sharif Price had 150 yards on 14 carries.
Trevor Fisher erupted for 148 yards on 22 carries and had a 61-yard run with 1:10 left as Fort Defiance football shocked Harrisonburg 42-21 on Oct. 14, 2011. The Indians racked up 392 yards of total offense in the upset victory.
Elizabeth Dofflemyer dished out 47 assists as Spotswood volleyball remained unbeaten with a 22-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 win over Waynesboro on Oct. 14, 2014. Addisen DeLucas added 13 kills for the Trailblazers.
Jacob Laughlin shot a 7-over-par 79 to finish fourth individually and East Rockingham finished third as a team at the Virginia High School League Group 2A golf tournament on Oct. 14, 2014. ERHS's three other scoring golfers - Meranda Ludholtz (85), Harrison Smith (87) and Jake Czerwinski (93) - were all sophomores.
Marcus Robinson-Jenkins piled up 120 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the first half as Harrisonburg football crushed Broadway 35-6 on Oct. 14, 2016. Junior quarterback A.C. White added a 69-yard touchdown run for the Blue Streaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.