BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Valley District
Quarterfinals
Monday
Waynesboro 89, Rockbridge 54
Semifinals
Wednesday
No. 4 Waynesboro at No. 1 Spotswood, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Turner Ashby at No. 2 Broadway, 7 p.m.
Championship
Thursday
At High Seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
High School Girls
Valley District
Quarterfinals
Monday
Waynesboro 42, Rockbridge County 36
Semifinals
Wednesday
No. 5 Waynesboro winner at No. 1 Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Broadway at No. 2 Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Thursday
At High Seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
