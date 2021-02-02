BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Valley District

Quarterfinals

Monday

Waynesboro 89, Rockbridge 54

Semifinals

Wednesday

No. 4 Waynesboro at No. 1 Spotswood, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Turner Ashby at No. 2 Broadway, 7 p.m.

Championship

Thursday

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

High School Girls

Valley District

Quarterfinals

Monday

Waynesboro 42, Rockbridge County 36

Semifinals

Wednesday

No. 5 Waynesboro winner at No. 1 Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Broadway at No. 2 Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Thursday

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.