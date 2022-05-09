Martha Wyse and Avery Nussbaum each had a goal and two assists as Eastern Mennonite rolled past Chatham Hall, 9-1 on Monday night.
Fatima Erazo had a goal and an assist while Joelle Blosser, Malia Bauman and Hannah Dredger each also added a goal for the Flames, who secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Blue Ridge Conference tournament.
Vivienne Alleyne finished with eight saves in goal for Eastern Mennonite, which has a bye to the conference semifinals and will play host to the winner of a first round game between Virginia Episcopal and New Covenant on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
In other local high school sports action:
Baseball
Page County 3, Rappahannock 1: Adam Short went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk and drove in a run to lead the Panthers to victory. Aiden Painter added a pair of hits and scored a run for Page.
Colby Cave scattered four hits and didn’t allow a run in a complete game effort to get the win.
Boys Tennis
Wilson Memorial 9, Riverheads 0: Chase Pullin and Conner Miller won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, respectively, then teamed up to take the top doubles point as Wilson Memorial pulled off a sweep on Monday.
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 8, Liberty Christian 1: Meg Dunaway picked up points for the Trailblazers with a No. 1 singles victory and contributing to the No. 1 doubles victory as Spotswood took care of LCA.
Rockbridge County 8, Stuarts Draft 1: Lydia Newhouse won the No. 1 singles point and then teamed with No. 2 singles winner Sophia Fafatas to secure a doubles point as the Wildcats topped the Cougars in Stuarts Draft.
Broadway 9, Fluvanna 0: Felicity Copenhaven scored an 8-1 victory in the No. 1 singles to lead Broadway to a clean sweep of Fluvanna.
