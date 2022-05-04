Adriana Shields scored five goals and added an assist to lead Fort Defiance to a 7-1 victory against Central Woodstock in girls soccer action on Wednesday night.
Ellie Cook added a pair of goals for the Indians while Eden Shelhamer tallied the lone score for Central.
In other local high school action:
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 9, Wilson Memorial 0: Meg Dunaway and Madison Cooley won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, respectively, then combined to take the top doubles point as Spotswood swept the Hornets.
Boys Tennis
Wilson Memorial 6, Spotswood 3: Chase Pullin topped Spotswood’s Jackson Fendley in the No. 1 singles contest then teamed up with No. 2 singles winner Conner Miller to take the No. 1 doubles point as Wilson Memorial topped Spotswood.
Cam Cooley and Nathan Lees accounted for all three of Spotswood’s points, each winning a singles match and combining to take the No. 3 doubles.
