BROADWAY — Grace Fravel and Anna Carter combined to give up just one hit and no walks while striking out 10 as Broadway cruised to an 11-0 win over Harrisonburg in Valley District softball action at BHS on Tuesday.
Carter was also 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Gobblers (5-6, 5-4 Valley) while Savannah Fox was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and freshman Taylor Suters added a hit and a pair of RBIs in the convincing victory for the home team.
Also contributing for Broadway was Allison Dean with an RBI, Jacklyn Williams with two hits and Aliza Lokey with a hit.
For the Blue Streaks (1-10, 1-8 Valley), freshman Camryn Johnson had the only hit of the game in the loss.
In other prep sports on Tuesday:
Prep Softball
Turner Ashby 17, Rockbridge County 3: Taylor Adams went 5-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs as Turner Ashby crushed Rockbridge County 17-3 in the second game of a Valley District doubleheader in Bridgewater.
Lily Moyers was 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Knights and also pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four. Makenzie Cyzick finished 2-for-5 with a homer and a pair of RBIs.
Also contributing for TA was Sydney Lyons with a 4-for-5 effort that included a double and three RBIs.
Earlier in the evening, Haley Lambert pitched a complete game and allowed just one run on five hits and a walk while picking up four strikeouts as the Knights earned an 8-1 victory over the Wildcats to get the afternoon started.
Cyzick was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in that win while Adams had two RBIs, Gracie Moyers had three hits and Lyons was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Spotswood 14, Waynesboro 0: Emerson Adkins went 4-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs and Elizabeth Blatz was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as Spotswood rolled past Waynesboro 14-0 in five innings in Penn Laird.
Kaitlyn Fletcher added a homer for the Trailblazers (9-2, 8-1 Valley) while Ciera Rodriguez and Nicole Workman were both 2-for-3. Fletcher also pitched three innings to start the contest and gave up no hits and no walks in the circle.
Also contributing for Spotswood was Taelor Ware with two innings pitched, giving up no runs, two hits and a walk.
East Rockingham 6, Strasburg 0: Madison Arbaugh pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up six hits and a walk while striking out nine and was also 2-for-3 with an RBI in East Rockingham’s 6-0 win over Strasburg in Elkton.
Bethany Martz had two hits for the Eagles (7-4, 7-4 Bull Run) while Sarah Smith had a triple and two RBIs.
Also chipping in for East Rockingham was Jayla Whetzel with a solo homer and Ashlyn Herring with a hit and an RBI.
For the Rams (4-5, 4-5 Bull Run), Natalie Hott finished 2-for-3 with a double in the loss.
Page County 14, Madison County 2: Kirsten Hensley was 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs and Morgan Lucas had a three-run home run as Page County remained unbeaten with a convincing 14-2 rout of Madison County on the road.
Jade Mulins added two RBIs for the Panthers (10-0, 10-0 Bull Run) while Maddie Gordon had three hits and an RBI.
Taylor Hankins pitched three innings for Page, giving up no runs on no hits and zero walks with seven strikeouts. Bailee Gaskins tossed the final four frames, giving up two runs on five hits while picking up a trio of strikeouts in the win.
Buffalo Gap 3, Fort Defiance 1: Kate Alger tossed a complete game and allowed just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out 11 as Buffalo Gap avenged an early-season loss with a 3-1 victory over Fort Defiance at home.
Alger also had a three-run homer for the Bison (7-2, 5-2 Shenandoah) while Jasmine Harris had a pair of hits.
For the Indians (7-2, 6-1 Shenandoah), Lilian Berry gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 14 and also had a hit at the plate. McKenna Mace had a solo homer for Fort while Kiersten Ransome also had a hit.
Prep Baseball
Turner Ashby 10, Rockbridge County 5: Senior standout Grant Thomas tossed a complete game, giving up just one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 and also was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as Turner Ashby downed Rockbridge County 10-5 in Valley District action at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.
Grayson Smith was 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Knights (7-4, 6-3 Valley) while Hunter Miller had two hits and an RBI. Also chipping in for TA was Connor Harold with two hits and two RBIs while Caden Swartley had a hit and an RBI.
For the Wildcats (5-6, 4-5 Valley), Garret Huffman had a double and two RBIs and Cohen Paxton had two RBIs, too.
Spotswood 2, Waynesboro 0: Andrew Baugher’s pitching lifted Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Waynesboro at home.
Baugher tossed a complete game, giving up no runs on two hits and a walk while striking out 11 and also had a hit at the plate as the Trailblazers (8-3, 6-3 Valley) got back on track. Dawson Russell had an RBI in the win for Spotswood.
Also chipping in for the Trailblazers was Dalton Nicely and Ryan Shonk with one hit apiece in the victory.
For the Little Giants (1-10, 0-9), Hayden Gregory pitched a complete game and gave up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four. Ty Lafferty and Jackson Sherman finished with the only hits for Waynesboro.
Madison County 5, Page County 2: Michell Gaskins was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as first-place Page County suffered a disappointing 5-2 loss to Bull Run District opponent Madison County on the road.
Lance Williams was 2-for-4 for the Panthers (8-3, 8-3 Bull Run) while T.R Williams also had a hit.
For the Mountaineers (7-4, 7-4 Bull Run), Luke Ford, Trey Deane and Kody Dobyns each had a hit and an RBI.
Rappahannock County 2, Luray 1: Rece Graybeal pitched six innings, giving up two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out eight but it wasn’t enough as Luray suffered a 2-1 loss to Rappahannock County at Bulldog Field.
Graybeal also had two hits at the plate for the Bulldogs (1-9, 1-9 Bull Run) while Christia Lentz had an RBI hit.
For the Panthers (7-2, 7-2 Bull Run), Mason Ramey pitched 5.1 innings, giving up five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Wilson Memorial 7, Stuarts Draft 6: Aiden Podgorski was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Jacob Wakefield and Cameron Sprouse added an RBI apiece as Wilson Memorial held on for a thrilling 7-6 win over Stuarts Draft at home.
Tanner Leche finished 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles for the Green Hornets (6-2, 5-1 Shenandoah) in the win.
Nate Wayne led the Cougars (4-5, 4-5 Shenandoah) with a pair of hits, including a triple, and an RBI.
Staunton 7, Riverheads 6: Xavier Moore’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave Staunton its second straight upset and a thrilling 7-6 walk-off win over Riverheads in Shenandoah District action at Moxie Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.
Jerrod Meadows, Kadin Swisher and Nathan Byrnes had two hits apiece for the Storm (2-7, 2-5 Shenandoah).
For the Gladiators (4-3, 3-3 Shenandoah), Hunter Lee was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Bennett Dunlap had an RBI.
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 4, Rockbridge County 0: In Lexington, Turner Ashby kept rolling with a 4-0 shutout of Rockbridge County.
Patrick Sullivan, Ben Sullivan, Saman Aadi and Bayar Alali racked up the goals for the Knights (7-2, 7-2 Valley).
Also contributing for Turner Ashby was Ryan Alderfer with two assists while Patrick Sullivan added another. Jared Smith finished with two saves for the Knights while Mateo Landa and Tyrese Nuevo-Romero added one each.
Spotswood 4, Waynesboro 0: Spotswood’s dominating stretch continued with a 4-0 win over Waynesboro at home.
Yafet Kflom had two goals for the Trailblazers (8-1, 8-1 Valley) while Connor Williams and Kyle Dutt added one each.
Also chipping in for first-place Spotswood was Edwin Joya with two assists while Daniel Posada Martinez had one.
Boys Tennis
Wilson Memorial 5, Liberty Christian Academy 2: Top-seeded Wilson Memorial remained unbeaten with an impressive 5-2 win over fourth-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C semifinal round in Fishersville.
Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Jake Wangler and Tyler Knight all got singles victories for the Green Hornets (13-0).
Pullin and Miller also took a victory at the No. 1 doubles spot for Wilson Memorial with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
The Green Hornets will host the Region 3C championship on Thursday. The opponent and time are to be determined.
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 6, Liberty Christian Academy 3: Third-seeded Spotswood inched closer to a berth in the state tournament with a 6-3 win over second-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C semifinals at Liberty University.
Abby Branner, Grace Edwards, Raygan Wade and Madison Knight won the bottom four singles matches for SHS.
Branner/Edwards and Knight/Rennie Shaffer also won two doubles matches for the Trailblazers (14-0).
With the victory, Spotswood advances to the regional championship match to take on top-seeded Western Albemarle on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Crozet. The winner will advance to next week’s state semifinals at Virginia Tech.
Western Albemarle 6, Broadway 0: Fifth-seeded Broadway’s season came to a disappointing end with a quick 6-0 loss to top-seeded state powerhouse Western Albemarle in the Region 3C semifinals in Crozet.
The future is bright for the Gobblers (10-4), who lose just one senior — Faith Jones — to graduation this year.
Harrisonburg’s Glago, Beshoar Win 5D Doubles
The Harrisonburg duo of Keenan Glago and Corey Beshoar won the Region 5D doubles championship.
The pair defeated Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the semifinal round before downing Albemarle in the title match.
“I am so happy to be in states with one of my best friends,” Beshoar said. “It is such an honor to have the opportunity to play against top-tier schools. I am hoping the best for the both of us.”
With the victory, Glago and Beshoar will advance to the Virginia High School League Class 5 state semifinals June 10 at 3 p.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News. Glago, meanwhile, will play in the regional singles championship Thursday.
“Winning regionals feels very special considering it’s been a while since Harrisonburg has made it to states for individuals,” Glago said. “Getting to go to states at the Class 5 level and compete with the best of the best, alongside my best friend Corey, is going to be a blast.”
