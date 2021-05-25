PENN LAIRD — Ian Joya had two goals as Spotswood continued to roll with an impressive 4-0 shutout of Rockingham County opponent Broadway in Valley District boys soccer action at Rockingham Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Edwin Joya added a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers (7-2, 6-1 Valley) in the convincing victory.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Joe Shulgan with a goal.
Jose Lopez-Hernandez, Yoel Galeano Molina and Esau Zelaya Leiva each had an assist for the Trailblazers.
In goal, Andrew Foltz finished with a trio of saves while Alex Cruz Pacheco added four of his own.
Collin Rhodes finished with eight saves for the Gobblers (2-5, 2-5 Valley) in the loss.
In other prep sports:
Boys Soccer
East Rockingham 2, Luray 0: East Rockingham earned its first win of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Luray.
Christian Nicholson and Ben Harris each scored for the Eagles (1-6-1, 1-6-1 Bull Run) while Riley Ziegler added an assist. Zachary Joyner posted the shutout in goal for East Rockingham. The Bulldogs (0-7-1, 0-7-1 Bull Run) remain winless.
Girls Soccer
Fort Defiance 2, Wilson Memorial 0: In Fishersville, Fort Defiance earned a pivotal 2-0 win over Wilson Memorial.
Ellie Cook had both goals for the Indians (5-0, 5-0 Shenandoah). The Green Hornets fell to 4-1 with the setback.
Prep Baseball
Page County 11, Strasburg 8: Page County scored five runs in the sixth to rally for an 11-8 road win over Strasburg.
Caden Lucas was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Panthers (7-2, 7-2 Bull Run) while Lance Williams had a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Isaiah Cloude had a single and two more RBIs and Caden Good finished with three RBIs.
For the Rams (2-6, 2-6 Bull Run), Justin Day had three hits while Patchrick Kennedy had two doubles and four RBIs.
Wilson Memorial 7, Fort Defiance 2: Finn Irving had a two-run homer and Jacob Leavell added a single and two RBIs as Wilson Memorial earned a 7-2 victory over Shenandoah District rival Fort Defiance at Alumni Field.
Grayson Wright had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Green Hornets (5-2, 4-1 Shenandoah). Freshman Matt Bobsin pitched four innings, giving up one run on two hits and five walks while striking out three.
For the Indians (4-2, 3-2 Shenandoah), Jordan Biggs, Tyler Smith and Sam Tindall each had a hit.
Stuarts Draft 4, Riverheads 2: In Greenville, Dawson Jones pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight as Stuarts Draft handed Riverheads its second straight loss with a 4-2 victory.
Symeon Balser had a solo home run for the Cougars (3-4, 3-4 Shenandoah) while Cobey Rothgeb had two hits.
For the Gladiators (3-2, 3-2 Shenandoah), Aiden Miller had two hits while Landon Lightner added a triple in the loss.
Buffalo Gap 16, Staunton 0: Old Dominion signee Noah Canterbury had a double, a home run and six RBIs as Buffalo Gap picked up its second straight win with a 16-0 five-inning victory over Staunton at Moxie Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.
Senior Logan Mamola pitched four innings to earn the win for the Bison (3-3, 2-3 Shenandoah) on the mound.
For the Storm (0-7, 0-5 Shenandoah), Mason Luck, Aaron Neil, Kadin Swisher and Job Harrell each had one hit.
Rockbridge County 7, Waynesboro 2: Landon Blackwell pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five as Rockbridge County earned a 7-2 victory over district foe Waynesboro in Lexington.
Austin Higgins had a hit and two RBIs for the Wildcats (3-5, 3-4 Valley) while Cohen Paxton added a single and an RBI.
For the Little Giants (1-7, 0-6 Valley), Jackson Sherman led the charge, going 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.
Prep Softball
Spotswood 6, Broadway 3: Kaitlyn Fletcher tossed a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits and a trio of walks while striking out four and also had a single at the plate in Spotswood’s big 6-3 win over rival Broadway at home.
Emerson Adkins was 2-for-4 with a single and an RBI for the Trailblazers (7-2, 6-1 Valley) while Brooke Morris had two hits and an RBI. Elizabeth Blatz, Ciera Rodriguez and Kailee Good all added one RBI apiece for Spotswood in the win.
For the Gobblers (3-6, 3-3 Valley), Anna Carter and Aliza Lokey had solo homers while Hannah Jenkins had two hits.
Page County 6, Strasburg 0: Taylor Hankins tossed six innings, giving up no runs on just one hit and a walk while fanning 16 batters as Page County remained unbeaten with a 6-0 road win over Bull Run District foe Strasburg.
Maddie Gordon was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Panthers (9-0, 9-0 Bull Run) while Marissa Monger was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Taylor Umberger and Kirsten Hensley added a hit apiece for Page and Jade Mullins had an RBI.
Ari Whited and Kiersten Wiseley had the only two hits of the game for the Rams (3-4, 3-4 Bull Run) in the loss.
Fort Defiance 2, Wilson Memorial 1: Lilian Berry pitched a complete game, giving up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 and added a solo home run in Fort Defiance’s key 2-1 home win over Wilson Memorial.
Brooke Atkins, Madi Reeser and Baylee Blalock had the only other hits for the Indians (5-1, 4-0 Shenandoah).
For the Green Hornets (5-2, 3-2 Shenandoah), Reagan Frazier had a hit and an RBI while LeAnna Rankin had a hit. Jaya Diggs-Hagwood was also brilliant in the circle, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three.
Stuarts Draft 9, Riverheads 2: Kenzie Tillman was 4-for-4 with three doubles, a homer and four RBIs and also gave up just one hit in 4.1 innings in the circle while striking out seven as Stuarts Draft cruised past Riverheads 9-2 on the road.
Lilly Campbell was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Cougars (5-2, 3-2 Shenandoah) while Hadley May had a single and two RBIs, Madi Armentrout had a pair of hits and Emma Cyr finished with a single and an RBI in the win.
For the Gladiators (0-3, 0-3 Shenandoah), Cheyenne Deming finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Spotswood Duo Falls In Regional Semifinals
The Spotswood duo of Jackson Fendley and Jackson Knight fell 6-0, 6-0 to eventual Region 3C boys tennis doubles champion Tobin Yates and Bryce Duncan of Western Albemarle in the semifinal round at Waynesboro High School.
Yates and Duncan defeated Wilson Memorial’s Chase Pullin and Conner Miller 6-1, 6-1 in the championship match.
The duo now advances to the Virginia High School League Class 3 doubles tournament on June 10 at Virginia Tech.
Fendley and Knight did get a 6-3, 6-3 win over Fort Defiance’s Walter Pultz and Chase Hite in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
Pullin and Miller defeated Charlottesville’s Alex Brandon and Jay Conklin 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and then proceeded to defeat Liberty Christian Academy’s Kael Swartz and Bennet Mowry by a score of 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinal round.
The Waynesboro duo of Grayson Wood and Camden Miller fell to Swartz/Mowry 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round.
Eagles Sweep District Singles, Doubles Titles
Matthew Johnson, a senior at East Rockingham, defeated Strasburg’s Nick Lear 10-2 to win the Bull Run District boys tennis singles championship at Spotswood and then paired up with fellow senior Kobe Greene to later take down Lear and JaMin Nam in the doubles title match 10-5 to complete a clean sweep of both championship matches.
Johnson will now move on to the Region 2B singles tournament next week. Johnson and Greene will also advance.
East Rock’s Meadows Wins Bull Run District Title
East Rockingham junior Jamison Meadows won the Bull Run District girls tennis singles championship at Spotswood.
Meadows defeated Page County senior Grace Knighton 6-0, 6-0 to capture the singles title in Penn Laird.
In the doubles tournament, however, Knighton paired up with fellow senior Taylor Jenkins to defeat Meadows and Eagles junior Penny Fries 6-3, 6-2 to win the championship. Both teams also won a semifinal match to get to that point.
With the victory, Meadows will now advance to the Region 2B singles tournament next week for the first time in her career while Knighton and Jenkins will play in the regional doubles tournament next week as well for the first time.
