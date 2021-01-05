BROADWAY — Tyler Nickel opened the season with a 28-point outburst as East Rockingham earned a 56-50 win over Rockingham County rival Broadway in non-district boys basketball action on Tuesday night at BHS.
Michael Shifflett, who transferred to ERHS this year from Spotswood, had 11 points for the Eagles (1-0) in the victory while Kyle Evick finished with six, Cooper Keyes had five and Kemper Siever chipped in with four.
For the Gobblers (0-1), forward Nate Tinnell led the way with 16 points, Gage Williford had eight and Caleb Barnes added seven.
In other prep sports action Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 63: In Penn Laird, Carmelo Pacheco poured in a career-high 30 points as Spotswood rallied from a first-quarter deficit to defeat Turner Ashby 71-63 in the season opener for both squads.
Jowan Whittaker Ortiz and Dameyon Simmons had nine points apiece to add to the Trailblazers' (1-0) attack while Matthew Lawrence finished with eight and Jonathan Harding had six.
The Knights (0-1) were led by Collin Brunk with 18 points while Tyson Snow had 17, Noah Gerber had 13 and Grant Spruhan finished with nine.
Seton School 61, Eastern Mennonite 49: Nick Jones scored 19 points, but Eastern Mennonite fell 61-49 to Seton School at Christendom College in Front Royal.
Trey Gillenwater had 12 points for the Flames (0-1) in the season-opening loss while Drew Hatter finished with six, Adam Hatter added five and Will Hess chipped in with four.
Girls Basketball
Broadway 69, East Rockingham 38: Emma Bacon dropped 25 points as Broadway cruised to a 69-38 rout of East Rockingham in Elkton.
Also chipping in for the Gobblers (1-0) was Lindsey Wimer with 14 points while Riley Saverance had seven and A.C. Swartz and Aliza Lokey each had six.
Lexi Baugher led the Eagles (0-1) with 10 points while Makenna Siever had eight and Lexi Campbell and Summer Smith finished with five apiece.
