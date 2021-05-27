PENN LAIRD — Third-seeded Spotswood’s season came to a crashing end on Thursday with a 5-0 upset loss to sixth-seeded Charlottesville in the Region 3C boys tennis quarterfinals at Failes Court in Penn Laird.
With the victory, the Black Knights advance to the semifinal round to take on seven-seeded Western Albemarle.
The Trailblazers (10-3) finished second in the Valley District during the regular season and won the tournament title.
The loss marked the end of the careers for Conner Amberg, Joshua Morris, Manuel Romero-Guerrero and Evin Yo.
In other prep sports on Thursday:
Boys Tennis
Harrisonburg 5, Patrick Henry 2: After four postponements, Harrisonburg was finally able to play a match again.
The unbeaten Blue Streaks defeated Patrick Henry-Roanoke 5-2 in the Region 5D semifinals at James Madison.
Keenan Glago, Corey Beshoar, William Kyle and Owen Tompkins all earned singles victories for Harrisonburg.
The Blue Streaks, who are now 11-0 on the year, also got a win at No. 1 doubles from the duo of Glago and Beshoar.
“This group of guys are so fun to be around,” Harrisonburg coach Josh Rodgers said. “Their passion shows in the way they compete. It makes me, as a coach, get more credit than I should. You can teach all the fundamentals you want, but it always comes down to just how much you want. We’re excited to make the most of the moment.”
The Blue Streaks will host Albemarle in the regional championship match Friday at 10 a.m. at Hillside Courts at JMU.
Western Albemarle 5, Turner Ashby 0: In Crozet, seventh-seeded Turner Ashby saw its season come to an end with a 5-0 dismantling at the hands of second-seeded Western Albemarle in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
It was the third consecutive trip to the regional tournament for the Knights (5-8), who were the Valley District tournament runner-ups. The loss also marked the end of the careers of seniors Ben Clatterbuck, Ryan Evans and Brendan Parsley.
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 6, Wilson Memorial 0: Third-seeded Spotswood wasted no time taking care of business with sixth-seeded Wilson Memorial in a dominating 6-0 victory in the opening round of the Region 3C tournament in Penn Laird.
Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Abby Branner, Grace Edwards, Raygan Wade and Madison Knight won their singles matches for the unbeaten and Valley District champion Trailblazers, who have dropped just four matches total this year.
Wilson Memorial (8-3) finished second in the Shenandoah District this season behind Fort Defiance.
With the victory, Spotswood (13-0) advances to the regional semifinal on Tuesday against the winner of second-seeded Liberty Christian Academy and seventh-seeded Heritage-Lynchburg. The time and location is yet to be determined.
Prep Baseball
Turner Ashby 4, Spotswood 3: Hunter Miller was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Jared Peake pitched 6.2 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits and four walks with six strikeouts as Turner Ashby took down Spotswood 4-3 in Bridgewater.
Peyton Davis, Dylan Eppard and Wyatt Campbell all finished with one hit apiece in the win for TA (6-4, 5-3 Valley).
For the Trailblazers (7-3, 5-3 Valley), Noah Burnter had two hits while Ryan Shonk and Jaden Shifflett had an RBI each.
On Wednesday, the Knights used an RBI single from Peyton Davis in the bottom of the seventh to cap a wild five-run inning and earn a walk-off 7-6 victory over Harrisonburg in late-night district action at Ray Heatwole Field.
Harrisonburg 13, Waynesboro 6: Harrisonburg’s bats came alive in a convincing 13-6 win over Waynesboro at HHS.
Aidan Perkins was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and a pair of RBIs for the Blue Streaks (3-6, 3-4 Valley) while Evan Bert was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Ty Watts was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. James Vance also chipped in with two RBIs.
For the Little Giants (1-8, 0-7 Valley), Jackson Sherman finished 2-for-4 with a double.
In a 7-6 loss to Turner Ashby on Wednesday, Perkins had a hit and two RBIs while Josh Engle had a double and an RBI and Vance had a double.
Page County 5, Luray 2: The story of T.R. Williams’ return to the field has taken another positive step forward.
The standout Page County pitcher and Virginia Tech signee pitched an inning and struck out two to earn the save and also had a double and two RBIs as Page County earned a 5-2 win over Bull Run District rival Luray in Shenandoah.
Lance Williams pitched six innings for the Panthers (8-2, 8-2 Bull Run), giving up two runs — neither of which were earned — on four hits while striking out 14. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Also chipping in for Page County was Isaiah Cloude and Caden Good with one hit apiece in the victory.
For the Bulldogs (1-8, 1-8 Bull Run), Brendan Fitzwater, Jacob Smith, Trever Griffith and Rece Graybeal each had a hit.
Buffalo Gap 8, Stuarts Draft 6: Noah Canterbury pitched a complete game, giving up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 17 and also had a grand slam at the plate as Buffalo Gap defeated Stuarts Draft 8-6 at SDHS.
Hunter Campbell had a hit and an RBI for the Bison (4-3, 3-3 Shenandoah) while Blake Robertson had two hits. For the Cougars (3-5, 3-5 Shenandoah), Cobey Rothgeb was 2-for-4 with a homer.
Rockbridge County 15, Fort Defiance 12: Garret Huffman was 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and Turner Cook was 2-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run and three RBIs as Rockbridge County defeated Fort Defiance 15-12 on Wednesday.
Evan Golladay was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Wildcats (4-5) while Austin Higgins and Keswick Owens each had a hit and two RBIs. Will Murdock pitched five innings for RCHS, giving up three runs on three hits.
For the Indians (4-3), who have now lost back-to-back games and three of their last four, Ryan Cook was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Evan Sutton was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Sam Tindall also had two doubles and two RBIs.
Riverheads 17, Parry McCluer 5: Bennett Dunlap was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and six RBIs as Riverheads got back on track with a 17-5 five-inning rout of non-district opponent Parry McCluer in Buena Vista on Wednesday.
Prep Softball
East Rockingham 8, Clarke County 5: Sarah Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Emma Cude added three hits as East Rockingham earned an 8-5 win over district opponent Clarke County in Elkton.
Bethany Martz, Ashlyn Herring, Megan Holland and Emily Eppard all had a hit each for the Eagles (4-4, 4-4 Bull Run).
Madison Arbaugh pitched a complete game for ERHS, giving up five runs on nine hits and picking up three strikeouts.
For Clarke County (5-2, 5-2 Bull Run), Madison Edwards and Campbell Paskel finished with two hits and an RBI apiece.
Fort Defiance 2, Riverheads 1: A sac fly from Brooke Atins brought home Baylee Blalock in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Fort Defiance a thrilling 2-1 walk-off win over Shenandoah District opponent Riverheads at FDHS.
Lilian Berry continued her dominating junior campaign with a complete-game effort in the circle, giving up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out 12. She also finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles for Fort.
Also chipping in for the Indians (6-1, 5-0 Shenandoah) was Courtney Begoon with two hits in the victory.
For the Gladiators (0-4, 0-4 Shenandoah), Destiny Good pitched a complete game and gave up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three. Olivia Lyszaz had two hits and an RBI while Cheyenne Deming also had a hit.
Buffalo Gap 3, Stuarts Draft 0: Kate Alger pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up just one hit and a walk while striking out 16 batters as Buffalo Gap earned a pivotal 3-0 win over Stuarts Draft in district action at SDHS.
Bailey Talley had a solo home run for the Bison (6-2, 4-2 Shenandoah) while Tea’ Judy added a two-run double.
For the Cougars (5-3, 3-3 Shenandoah), Kenzie Tillman pitched seven innings, giving up three runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven. Coincidentally, it was Tillman that also provided the only hit of the game for Draft.
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 2, Turner Ashby 0: Ian Joya and Esau Zelaya Leiva each scored in Spotswood’s 2-0 win over Turner Ashby.
Edwin Joya had an assist for the Trailblazers (7-1, 7-1 Valley) while Andrew Foltz and Alez Cruz Pacheco combined for seven saves. For the Knights (5-2, 5-2 Valley), Tyrese Nuevo finished with a season-high eight saves in goal.
Harrisonburg 5, Waynesboro 1: Daniel Romero had two goals as Harrisonburg rolled past Waynesboro 5-1 at home.
Alexander Alonso Rojo, Alex Escarraman and Edwin Rios also scored for the Blue Streaks (5-1, 5-1 Valley) in the win.
Girls Soccer
Stuarts Draft 8, Buffalo Gap 0: In Swoope, Stuarts Draft dominated from start to finish in an 8-0 win over Buffalo Gap.
Allison Quick led the Cougars (4-3, 4-3 Shenandoah) with six goals. The Bison (0-6, 0-6 Shenandoah) remain winless.
Hanifee Undergoes Surgery
Turner Ashby alum Brenan Hanifee, a pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles’ system, underwent ulnar collateral ligament reconstructive surgery on his right elbow on Wednesday in Dallas, according to a report from the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.
Hanifee was slated to be in the rotation for Double-A Bowie this spring before the team placed him on the seven-day injured list earlier this month.
