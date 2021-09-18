BRIDGEWATER -- Randolph-Macon showed it remains the team to beat in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, rolling into Bridgewater College and leaving Saturday still unbeaten after a 31-13 victory against the Eagles.
The Yellow Jackets’ defensive line made running up the middle virtually impossible and two mistakes in the passing game sunk Bridgewater (2-1, 0-1 ODAC) in the conference opener that pitted the only two programs to win ODAC championships since 2018.
“We knew it was going to be a big game,” Randolph-Macon coach Pedro Arruzza said. “We knew they had a great defense and a quarterback who was playing really good football. But turnovers were a big deal and were key plays in the game.”
The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish first in the ODAC’s preseason poll after winning the conference title last spring. But Bridgewater won the 2019 conference championship with an undefeated record and only a double-overtime loss to R-MC in Ashland prevented the Eagles from winning the ODAC in 2018.
Even with three scores separating the teams by the end of the afternoon, for much of the day it seemed like the Eagles were close to breaking through. The Bridgewater defense held Randolph-Macon to just 289 yards total offense and BC had 16 first downs to the Yellow Jackets’ 15.
Matt Lawton completed 23-of-36 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns to lead Bridgewater, but he was sacked four times and threw two key interceptions that led to Yellow Jacket touchdowns. Presley Egbers threw for 102 yards and rushed for 63 more, accounting for two Randolph-Macon scores.
“We knew what kind of game we were in,” first-year Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “We knew that it could go this way. If you were lining up and thought it was 100 percent that we were going to win, I don’t know what team you were watching on film or what team you’ve competed against the last few years. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but I think we’ve still got a really good team.”
Randolph-Macon (3-0, 1-0) made the first big play of the afternoon when Stephen Richardson stepped in front of Lawton’s intended receiver and picked off the pass for Lawton’s first interception of the season.
The Yellow Jackets took over at the Bridgewater 34-yard line, but the Eagles defense was able to limit R-MC to a field goal and a 3-0 lead with 3:24 left in the opening period.
Bridgewater took a bit of momentum early in the second quarter, and again it started on defense when the Eagles came up with a stonewall stop on 4th-and-1 at their own 48-yard line. Bridgewater then converted on their own fourth down attempt when Lawton hit Chad Jones on a seam route for a 33-yard score to give the Eagles a 7-3 lead with 9:19 left in the hafl.
But Randolph-Macon stormed right back, going 66 yards mostly on the ground to regain the lead after an Egbers keeper. A Bridgewater miscue added to the damage late in the second quarter whe Lawton had a receiver open on the left sideline, but his pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and picked off by linebacker Matt Vergara.
On the next play, Egbers hit a streaking Zach Bowman for a 30-yard touchdown, leaving the Yellow Jackets with a 17-7 lead at halftime. Randolph-Macon kept building on the lead to start the third quarter when Egbers’ second touchdown pass of the day made it 21-consecutive points for the Yellow Jackets.
“They get seven points before the half and seven coming out,” Lemn said. “That’s a monster differential. Their defensive end made a great play on the interception and they pick it off. Now we’re looking at a completely different game. I think if there was any sequence that sums it up, that was it. That was one of the plays that decided it.”
Bridgewater chipped into the lead with a 80-yard drive that spanned two quarters and made it a 24-13 R-MC lead. But Randolph-Macon answered with another scoring drive, one that melted more than seven minutes off the clock and essentially took away any shot the Eagles had of a comeback.
The Eagles hit the road next week for a game against Emory & Henry, a longtime ODAC member that is making the transition to Division II. The contest will serve as the final non-conference game for Bridgewater.
