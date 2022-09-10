After making a pair of touchdown catches last week against Middle Tennessee State, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Reggie Brown didn’t dress for James Madison on Saturday. JMU coach Curt Cignetti said he was held out as a precaution and should be available when the Dukes head to Appalachian State in two weeks.
“He had a little minor injury,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “He was close to being able to play in this game, but we said why chance it?”
But in the meantime, JMU found plenty of other guys to throw the ball to. Seven Dukes caught passes with Kris Thornton again leading the way with nine grabs for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Ravenel and tight end Drew Painter each had big games with three catches each.
Painter made the first catches of the season for a JMU tight end and racked up 43 yards while Ravenel gained 40 yards and caught a pair of touchdown passes. It was his second career game with multiple touchdowns and first with two receiving scores.
Monmouth transfer Terrance Green Jr. had two catches for 11 yards, but dropped a potential big gainer in the second half from backup quarterback Billy Atkins.
“Ravenel has done it in the past,” Cignetti said. “Reggie has been coming on. We need to get Terrance going a little bit. He had a drop or two tonight. But he’s certainly a capable player.”
CHUKWUNEKE OUT
Chris Chukwuneke, listed as the Dukes’ starting rover, also sat out Saturday, but Cignetti said that like Brown it was a minor injury and mostly a precaution. He’s expected back soon.
Arkansas State transfer Jarius Reimonenq got the start and recorded one tackle.
PALMER PUTS IT IN
JMU’s first eight touchdowns of the season came through the air from quarterback Todd Centeio, but the Dukes finally rushed the ball in on Saturday with redshirt junior running back Latrele Palmer getting the first points on the ground.
Palmer took it in from a yard out with 5:47 left in the first quarter, putting the Dukes ahead 21-0. In all, four different JMU running backs took it to the house Saturday. Sammy Malignaggi scored his first career touchdown and Kaelon Black also crossed the goal line while Percy Agyei-Obese had two touchdowns.
Agyei-Obese returned to the field this season after missing most of 2021 with an injury.
“It felt amazing just to be able to be in the box again and see the streamers fly just because I scored,” Agyei-Obese said. “It’s been a while.”
