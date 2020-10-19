The longer the turn at-bat lasted, the more Mike Brosseau’s confidence grew.
“When a guy has that caliber of stuff,” Brosseau, the Tampa Bay Rays infielder, said over the phone Sunday, “really the only way to prepare for each pitch is to work those deep counts.”
It was 11 days ago Brosseau belted a full-count fastball over the left-field fence at Petco Park for a home run to cap an eighth-inning battle against New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. The solo smash was the game winner and sent the Rays to a 2-1 victory in the deciding Game 5 of the American League Division Series. The pitch was the 10th of the at-bat and the 18th Brosseau had seen from Chapman in two days.
“You have to just see him as much as possible, his release point and what his ball does on each pitch,” Brosseau said. “And I think the combination of those two at-bats really helped me out toward the end.”
His steady approach in the ever-so-tense moment – not to forget that the instance came versus a pitcher who had fired a 100 mph fastball past Brosseau’s head earlier in the year – is similar to how Brosseau pushed himself to reach the big leagues and fit a role with the Rays in their ascent to the pinnacle of the sport.
After winning the AL Championship Series in seven games against the Houston Astros last week, Tampa Bay will begin its quest for a World Series crown tonight with the start of a best-of-seven showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
“Mike had the attitude and work ethic to make it,” Waynesboro Generals general manager Tyler Hoffman said.
A postseason hero to this point for Tampa, Brosseau, is one of two former Valley Baseball League standouts on the Rays roster. Brosseau played for Waynesboro in 2015 and Tampa Bay pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was with the Luray Wranglers three summers earlier.
“It’s pretty special,” Hoffman said. “And I think everybody that’s in our position in the Valley League, would say, ‘This is why you do it.’ It’s to see guys like Mike have the success they’ve had.”
When Brosseau was with the Generals, he was a VBL All-Star choice for hitting .298 with two homers, 10 doubles and 23 RBIs during the regular season. That was a continuation of what he did during the previous spring in his junior year at Oakland University in Michigan, where he led the school with seven homers and batted .287. As a senior there, Brosseau built off of what he did in the VBL and was an All-Horizon League first-team selection at shortstop.
“It really was the first time I saw the talent that is out there all across the country,” Brosseau said of his summer in the VBL, “and what I needed to do to surpass that other talent in order to be where I wanted to be, so I think the talent as a whole drove me to be a better player.”
Hoffman said he hadn’t seen two players try to take full advantage of their Valley League stay like Brosseau and then-Generals teammate Ryan Gridley, Mississippi State’s starting shortstop, did.
Brosseau and Gridley were roommates and became friends that summer, Brosseau said.
“It couldn’t have been a better setup,” Hoffman recalled. “They were our middle infield. On one night, one would play short and the other would play second and then the next night the other would play short and the other would play second. They basically took on that role of being our middle infield, and to think about having a big-time SEC shortstop and then Mike Brosseau as your middle infield, we were pretty fortunate.
“But those two challenged and pushed each other more so than any two guys I’ve seen in the summer. … They spent a lot of time together at Waynesboro High School, and that summer their biggest goal was to do some speed training and they spent a lot of time on the track.”
Said Brosseau: “It was one of the greater summer experiences that I’ve ever had. I just remember the community being so welcoming to the team and really being so supportive of us throughout the whole season. I thought that was pretty special and it was kind of the first time that I experienced a true fan base, so I thought that was a pretty memorable part of that summer.”
Following his senior year at Oakland University, Brosseau wasn’t drafted and the Rays signed him as an undrafted free agent. They sent him to the Gulf Coast League and just like he had throughout his college career, he hit there and did so as he climbed the ranks of Tampa’s organization to reach the big leagues last year.
As for Yarbrough, his path to Major League Baseball didn’t seem as unlikely as Brosseau’s.
Yarbrough, a 6-foot-5 left-handed hurler, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2014, on the heels of two seasons at Old Dominion where he struck out 124 hitters and walked only 40 as a member of the Monarchs. Yarbrough pitched for Luray in the summer between his two years at Santa Fe Junior College in Gainesville, Fla., and the start of his ODU career.
“We agreed to give Ryan like two or three weeks off at the start of the season,” said Gerald Harman, the current recruiting coordinator for the Woodstock River Bandits who was in the same role for Luray then. “And that’s because I think he ended up with about a lot of innings pitched at the JUCO and these days when they get above 40 innings, they’re pretty much shut down.
“But I was able to work it out to get him and the night he came, we brought him in for an inning of relief just so we could see him and he told us he hadn’t thrown in four or five days. … But he did that and like three or four days later, we started him and he threw 5 1/3 innings or 5 2/3 innings against Front Royal and threw really well.”
Harman said he had relationships with Yarbrough’s coaches at his junior college and at ODU, which is how Yarbrough ended up playing for Luray.
“I’ve had some really talented guys come through,” Harman said. “I’ve had three pitchers go in the first round since I’ve been recruiting. And about Ryan I always thought, does he throw as hard as them? No. But does he have talent? Oh yeah, but he was a more of a soft-tossing lefty like Tom Glavine who could throw strikes, so I always thought someone would give him a shot. I always thought he’d be a pro guy.”
In three seasons with the Rays, Yarbrough has worked out of the bullpen and been an opener. Tampa Bay traded for him in the offseason before the 2017 campaign. He’s 28-16 with a 3.94 ERA for his MLB career, and this postseason is 1-0 with five strikeouts over 10 innings.
“Ryan is great,” Brosseau said. “He’s a great clubhouse presence and when he goes on the bump, we’re really excited when he’s able to perform out there. He draws a lot of action to our defenders and keeps us in the game easily.”
First pitch of Game 1 is set for 8:09 p.m. tonight on FOX.
“Playing in the World Series is something every little leaguer talks about with their friends growing up,” Brosseau said. “So being able to play on that kind of level on a big stage like that, it’s something that doesn’t happen to everybody. You take into account how blessed you are to be in this position and just try to contain the excitement throughout the whole series, because when you work your whole life to be in this position it’s pretty surreal when the moment actually comes to fruition.”
