It’s cliche, but it’s the truth.
“Anybody can win on any night”
In every interview with the Daily News-Record this summer, the Rockingham County Baseball League coaches and players have emphasized the same thing.
The league is competitive and there isn’t one dominant team.
Over the last few years, the RCBL has shifted. Youth has trickled into a league that was once dominated by older players and it’s not just the usual teams cruising through anymore.
“There were certain teams you would play, and you’re kind of like, ‘Oh, we’ll be out of here with a mercy rule,’” New Market head coach Nolan Potts said. “That’s not the case anymore. Each team has done a great job building up their roster and bringing in talent.”
And it started when the future was uncertain as the world went through a global pandemic back in 2020.
Hometown Heroes
Chase DeLauter was often seen signing balls for fans after games in what became a sort of tradition.
In 2020, the James Madison outfielder — along with three other Dukes — played for Broadway. The league, which commissioner Lisa Hart said is the second-oldest consecutive baseball league in the United States, had a season during the peak of the pandemic and was one of the only opportunities around for players of any level to get on the field.
That same year, the Valley Baseball League canceled its season, the first time since World War II.
The players that typically played in the VBL came to the RCBL. Hart said in the last couple of years, she’s seen a change in the competitiveness and the Bruins — who won the RCBL that season — were a turning point in the league’s history.
“When COVID hit, we were faced with some real tough decisions as the league decided to go ahead, go forth with it,” said Hart, whose grandfather started the New Market Shockers. “When [the] Valley [Baseball] League wasn’t there, that was our opportunity to shine. And not only did we shine, but we really stood out and got to show people our product and our talent.”
Hart said for the first time in a long time, she saw something special in Broadway that season. Kids came up to the Bruins asking to sign their ball. They played in the outfield, catching foul balls.
Hart said families were excited to leave their homes to come watch baseball. The RCBL jumped on homegrown talent when many baseball leagues weren’t using it.
It put the league on the map further than the Valley. The RCBL was making noise across state borders and attracted even more players to add to the profile of the league.
But at the same time, it created hometown heroes in Broadway.
“We were able to incorporate more of the college kids that would have been probably excluded and but been put into that vanilla category,” Hart said. “We had people like [DeLauter], who was phenomenal. He did a great job for Broadway. He did a great job for this league. We had kids waiting after the game. You don’t see that at Clover Hill. You don’t see that at New Market. But we saw it that summer at Broadway.”
Young Guns Hit The RCBL
Hart said at one point, the RCBL had players in their 50s and 60s playing baseball.
In today’s league, the competitiveness level spiked when the youth went up.
“It’s an influx of talent year after year,” Potts said. “You look at everybody’s roster and it’s current college guys or it’s high school guys who are going to play in college. It’s guys who literally just got out of college that are 23, 24, 25 years old.”
Through things such as hometown hero DeLauter getting ready for the MLB draft and JMU softball’s run in the Women’s College World Series in 2021, Hart said baseball is coming back and the more younger players get the chance to see how RCBL action works, the better.
“It’s great for the league because you have that talent coming up,” Potts said. “They’re not necessarily going into the Valley League or something like that. The future, the league is in great hands, because of all these young, talented players.”
Hart said after 2020, the RCBL saw a big influx of younger players. Even though balancing both younger, college-level guys with veterans was a challenge, the sweet spot according to the commissioner is competition that is above and beyond.
“Some of our teams have been extremely successful in doing that,” Hart said. “We’re able to incorporate a little bit more of that youth. Players that are playing at a collegiate level, along with that experience.”
The balance between the two age groups for playing time is a topic in itself. Potts said some younger players wait on the bench for time, creating internal competition, so when he takes all of that talent and puts it against other teams in the same situations, it makes for good, fun baseball.
“High school guys … they’re probably not playing as much as they’d like right now,” Potts said. “It’s just going to make it that these guys are going to have a place to play summer after summer.”
Potts added that it’s the youth that will carry the league. He said having middle schoolers watch the younger players in the RCBL and think about how they’re inspiring future generations will make the league even more competitive and it’ll continue to grow.
“There’s such an influx of young guys who can carry the torch,” Potts said. “There’s younger guys right now who are probably seventh, eighth, ninth graders who are looking around like, ‘I want to be a part of this when I get a little older.’ And that’s exciting, too.”
The New Market Model
Potts graduated from Shenandoah University.
He has connections there. He’s worked with SU baseball coach Kevin Anderson and his coaching staff and has built a relationship.
Hart said Anderson trusts Potts with his players over the summer and that he’s going to take care of them. That’s why there are 18 Hornets on the Shockers this summer.
“The camaraderie is something that kind of gets overlooked,” Potts said. “I think, in a way, the more familiar you are with your teammates and your coaches, I think it makes you more comfortable with the player. And I think the more comfortable you are, the better you’ll play.”
Using the camaraderie, Potts created a top team in the RCBL for years and ultimately won the 2021 championship.
But now, other teams are catching on. They’re looking at the “New Market Model” and learning how to create a winning team.
When every team is a winning team, it creates a talented league and one where anyone can win on any night. That’s what’s happening this summer.
“I don’t want to say other teams have copied,” Potts said. “They’re all familiar with each other and they’re friends, they’re roommates with each other they hang out outside of baseball. We see a lot of the other teams doing the same sort of thing.”
In Broadway, there are multiple former Gobblers that see playing time. In Grottoes, there are a number of faces from the 2022 Spotswood High School state tournament team and former Bridgewater College player Kevin Navedo said if someone plays for Bridgewater, the tradition is to go to Clover Hill for summer ball.
Players are sticking together through school and the team. It’s building consistency for teams and making the league that much more competitive.
“You can have a team that’s at the top, and then three games later be halfway down the line,” Hart said. “Some people go on winning streaks, and they’ll have five consecutive wins. And then they’ll have three consecutive losses. It’s just been so all over the place.”
The RCBL And VBL
If someone told Potts a couple of seasons ago that players would come to the RCBL over the VBL, he said he wouldn’t have believed them.
Now, before the season began, he had players calling him asking if spots on the Shockers were open. He said the RCBL is getting so competitive that it’s starting to rival the Valley Baseball League.
“It’s been great to see it grow,” Potts said. “Just the competition level and all seven teams this year, it’s unbelievable. You’ve got guys who necessarily don’t want to go to the Valley League, and they’d rather play the RCBL because of competition.”
Hart said the RCBL has always been about local baseball. But now, the league is “walking side-by-side” with the VBL. As a commissioner, Hart said to see the local talent develop to a level that parallels out-of-town talent is good for the future.
“We’re starting to see a little bit more competitiveness in the [RCBL], and that’s really kind of changed the face of it,” Hart said. “You’re starting to see the team form into more competitive teams and taking baseball and in the VBL to a different level. I hope that’s something that continues.”
Between the mix of experienced players who understand how the RCBL works and the youth that, while still getting their foot in the door, are quick learners and aggressive, the competition has spiked.
No win is easy and Hart said it makes for good baseball — a product that compares to the VBL.
This Year’s Champion?
Hart said as a commissioner, she doesn’t want one team to be dominant. She wants a mix.
This year, she’s in perfect shape as Hart’s league is wide open.
“This is the kind of season that any team in the Rockingham County Baseball League can take that championship,” Hart said. “Any one of them is capable of doing it. You want to see it. You don’t want to see the same team year after year after year take the championship. You want to see that championship being bounced around from one team to the next.”
Last season, it was New Market holding up the trophy. Right now, the Shockers are under .500 and sit sixth in the standings.
For Hart, it means her league is good. Even though coming from the New Market organization, she said she doesn’t want to see the Shockers winning it year after year.
This year’s RCBL is anything but consistent.
“That’s the product you want to put forth,” Hart said. “When you see the same team year after year after year after year claim the championship, that means something’s wrong with that league because that team is a dominant team.”
For Potts, he says every night he has an experience when he realizes just how competitive the RCBL is. This year is the type of year where no team can score runs and think they have an easy walk to a win — Potts said that is the way teams get beat this year.
“We had an eight-run lead one night, we saw that go away,” Potts said. “I think it just goes to show you that you know there’s a lot of fight in every single team. And just because you’re down in the early part of the game, you can’t take your foot off the pedal. You have to keep going.”
Potts had one more thing to add after his interview with the Daily News-Record. It’s cliche but it’s spoken from the mouth of a title-winning coach.
“Anybody can beat anybody,” Potts said.
