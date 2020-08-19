Rockingham County Baseball League
Playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-Seven)
Today
New Market at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Broadway at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
New Market at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Broadway at New Market, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
New Market at Broadway, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Aug. 26
Broadway at New Market, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Aug. 28
New Market at Broadway, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.