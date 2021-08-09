Finals Series
Best-of-7
Friday
New Market 15, Stuarts Draft 1
Saturday
New Market 10, Stuarts Draft 9
Sunday
No game.
Today
Game 3
Stuarts Draft at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Game 4
New Market at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
No game.
Thursday
Game 5
Stuarts Draft at New Market, if needed, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 6
New Market at Stuarts Draft, if needed, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
No game.
Sunday
Game 7
Stuarts Draft at New Market, if needed, 7:30 p.m.
