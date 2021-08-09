Finals Series

Best-of-7

Friday

New Market 15, Stuarts Draft 1

Saturday

New Market 10, Stuarts Draft 9

Sunday

No game.

Today

Game 3

Stuarts Draft at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 4

New Market at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

No game.

Thursday

Game 5

Stuarts Draft at New Market, if needed, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 6

New Market at Stuarts Draft, if needed, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

No game.

Sunday

Game 7

Stuarts Draft at New Market, if needed, 7:30 p.m.

