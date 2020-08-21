Fans who can’t be there in person will have multiple ways to follow Game 3 of the Rockingham County Baseball League championship series between the Broadway Bruins and the New Market Shockers, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park.
The league told the Daily News-Record on Friday that it would offer streaming video of the game on its website, RCBLbaseball.com. The video feed will match with audio from the WSVA radio broadcast.
Broadway took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with a victory at New Market on Thursday night. Chase DeLauter, a JMU standout and 2020 RCBL MVP, hit three home runs for the Bruins on Thursday.
