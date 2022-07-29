Bridgewater College standout Reid Long pitched six shutout innings, giving up seven hits and zero walks while striking out nine as No. 2 Clover Hill defeated No. 7 Broadway 9-5 in Game 1 of a Rockingham County Baseball League best-of-three quarterfinal series at Buck Bowman Park on Thursday.
Former Broadway standout and current James Madison outfielder Bryce Suters was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and four total RBIs for the Bucks.
Also chipping in for Clover Hill was Cody Swisher, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, and John Siciliano and Kevin Kirk with two hits and an RBI apiece. Lucas Clark also had two hits and a run scored in the leadoff spot.
The Bruins were led by recent Staunton graduate Haiden Engleman as he finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Natty Solomon had four hits.
Broadway 000 000 050 — 5 11 1
Clover Hill 503 000 10x — 9 11 3
Abernathy, Rush (6), Deavers (8) and Butler. Long, Grabeel (7), Hrasky (9) and Montgomery. W — Long (1-0). L — Abernathy (0-1). HR — CH: Suters, third inning, one on.
In other RCBL playoff action:
Grottoes 8, Bridgewater 5: At Ray Heatwole Field, fifth-seeded Grottoes scored six runs in the seventh and held off fourth-seeded Bridgewater late in an 8-5 win in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.
Witt Scafidi (Spotswood) led the Cardinals with four hits and an RBI while Elijah Grogg (Spotswood) also chipped in with an RBI double.
Tucker Garrison (Bridgewater College/Spotswood) tossed seven innings for Grottoes, giving up three runs and striking out six in the win.
For the Reds, Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance) tossed six innings, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks with eight strikeouts while Cayden Clements had three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Jack Carpin led Bridgewater with a 4-for-5 effort and a trio of RBIs.
Grottoes 010 100 600 — 8 8 0
Bridgewater 000 030 002 — 5 13 0
Garrison, Baugher (8) and Dy. Nicely. Huffman, Tharp (7), Clements (7), Florentino-Sosa (8) and Swartley. W — Garrison (1-0). L — Tharp (0-1).
New Market 16, Montezuma 0: Michael Prosperi pitched a complete game, giving up no runs on just two hits and two walks with five strikeouts as No. 3 New Market crushed No. 6 Montezuma in seven innings in Game 1 of the best-of-three quarterfinal series at Rebel Field.
Harrison Madagan was 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the Shockers while Dawson Russell (Spotswood) had a home run and a trio of RBIs as well.
Montezuma 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
New Market 0(12)2 002 x — 16 12 0
Thomas, Baker (3) and Sexton. Prosperi and Russell. W — Prosperi (1-0). L — Thomas (0-1). HR — NM: Russell, second inning, two on.
