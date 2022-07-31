It was one of the best games in the Rockingham County Baseball League this season.
Bridgewater College multi-sport standout Brett Tharp came up clutch as he delivered a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the fourth-seeded Bridgewater Reds a thrilling 13-12 walk-off victory over fifth-seeded Grottoes in Game 3 of a best-of-three quarterfinal series at Ray Heatwole Field on Saturday night.
The game was a wild back-and-forth affair with four different lead changes, 34 combined hits, six combined errors and eight different pitchers used on the night.
It was a well-balanced effort for the Reds in the series-clinching victory with Cayden Clements (Fishburne Military) leading the way with a trio of hits and two RBIs.
Tharp, Grey Sherfey (Turner Ashby), Noah Cornwell (James Madison), Blake Sipe (Fort Defiance), Caden Swartley (Turner Ashby) and Jordon Yankey had two hits apiece for Bridgewater while Antonio Florentino-Sosa (Turner Ashby) and Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance) also chipped in with a hit and a pair of RBIs each in the win.
For the Cardinals, Garret Huffman (Rockbridge County) had three hits and a pair of RBIs while Cameron Irvine (Spotswood) added two hits and a team-high four RBIs.
Jacob Merica (Eastern Mennonite/East Rockingham) and Jacob Dansey (Spotswood) both finished with two hits and an RBI in the season-ending setback for Grottoes.
The Reds originally trailed in the series 1-0, but used a 14-3 win Friday to even it up.
In that win, Huffman finished 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Reds while Cornwell was also big with a 2-for-5 effort that included a homer and three RBIs.
Eric Yankey (Turner Ashby) pitched a complete game and struck out nine for Bridgewater, giving up three runs on eight hits and five walks in the victory.
Grottoes 000 240 600 — 12 17 3
Bridgewater 004 111 051 — 13 17 3
Pullin, Deane (4), Baugher (6) and Scafidi. Griffin, Peake (5), Jones (6), Yankey (6), Huffman (9) and Swartley. W — Huffman (1-0). L — Baugher (0-1). HR — BRI: Tharp, ninth inning, none on.
In other RCBL playoff action:
Clover Hill 7, Broadway 4: Waring Garber, a Bridgewater College and Turner Ashby alum, pitched seven innings and gave up four runs on 10 hits and zero walks while striking out five as No. 2 Clover Hill completed a sweep of No. 7 Broadway with a win in Game 2 of the best-of-three quarterfinal series at Buck Bowman Park on Friday.
Tyler Conley (Bridgewater College/Broadway) and Tucker Hrasky (Bridgewater College/Harrisonburg) both pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts each.
At the plate for the Bucks, John Siciliano was 2-for-5 with a trio of RBIs while Cody Swisher (Riverheads) finished 2-for-4 with an RBI of his own in the victory.
Bryce Suters (James Madison/Broadway) added a solo home run for Clover Hill.
For the Bruins, Trent Abernathy (Turner Ashby), Trevor Thomas and Jacob Petersheim (Broadway) all finished with two hits apiece to lead the way at the plate.
Clover Hill 003 000 400 — 7 10 3
Broadway 400 000 000 — 4 10 3
Garber, Conley (8), Hrasky (9) and Montgomery. J. Bell, Deavers (7), Shue (7), N. Bell (9) and Butler. W — Garber (1-0). L — Deavers (0-1). SV — Hrasky (1). HR — CH: Suters, third inning, none on.
Montezuma 4, New Market 3: At Ruritan Field on Saturday, Lance Tate pitched 5.1 innings, giving up no runs on two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts and Logan Jones (Eastern Mennonite) finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as No. 6 Montezuma defeated No. 3 New Market in Game 2 of a best-of-three quarterfinal series.
John Rittenhouse added a two-run home run for the Braves in the victory.
For the Shockers, Calvin Pastel pitched a complete game and allowed four unearned runs on three hits and no walks while racking up six strikeouts in the process.
Dawson Russell (Spotswood) led New Market with two hits at the plate.
Game 3 between the two teams was set for Sunday at 7 p.m. at Rebel Field.
New Market 000 000 102 — 3 5 3
Montezuma 000 400 00x — 4 3 2
W — Tate (1-0). L — Pastel (0-1). SV — Oliver (1). HR — MON: Rittenhouse, fourth inning, one on.
