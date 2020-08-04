Rockingham County Baseball League

Playoffs

Quarterfinals

(Best-of-Three)

Sunday

Elkton 3, New Market 1 (Elkton leads series 1-0)

Grottoes 12, Montezuma 1 (Grottoes leads series 1-0)

Broadway 4, Stuarts Draft 2 (Broadway leads series 1-0)

Bridgewater 11, Clover Hill 0 (Bridgewater leads series 1-0)

Monday

New Market at Elkton, ppd.

Grottoes at Montezuma, ppd.

Clover Hill at Bridgewater, ppd.

Broadway at Stuarts Draft, ppd.

Today

New Market at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Clover Hill at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

Grottoes at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Elkton at New Market, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Bridgewater at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Montezuma at Grottoes, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

