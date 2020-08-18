Rockingham County Baseball League
Playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-Five)
Aug. 8
Broadway 7, Bridgewater 1
Aug. 9
New Market 10, Grottoes 5
Monday
Bridgewater 4, Broadway 2
New Market 10, Grottoes 9
Tuesday
Broadway 2, Bridgewater 1
Wednesday
Grottoes 5, New Market 2
Thursday
Bridgewater 7, Broadway 6
Grottoes 10, New Market 1 (series tied, 2-2)
Friday
Broadway 1, Bridgewater 0 (Broadway wins series, 3-2)
Saturday
Grottoes at New Market, ppd.
Sunday
Grottoes at New Market, ppd.
Monday
New Market 4, Grottoes 2 (New Market wins series, 3-2)
