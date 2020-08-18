Rockingham County Baseball League

Playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-Five)

Aug. 8

Broadway 7, Bridgewater 1

Aug. 9

New Market 10, Grottoes 5

Monday

Bridgewater 4, Broadway 2

New Market 10, Grottoes 9

Tuesday

Broadway 2, Bridgewater 1

Wednesday

Grottoes 5, New Market 2

Thursday

Bridgewater 7, Broadway 6

Grottoes 10, New Market 1 (series tied, 2-2)

Friday

Broadway 1, Bridgewater 0 (Broadway wins series, 3-2)

Saturday

Grottoes at New Market, ppd.

Sunday

Grottoes at New Market, ppd.

Monday

New Market 4, Grottoes 2 (New Market wins series, 3-2)

