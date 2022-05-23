As members of the Clover Hill organization began constructing the team’s roster for the 2022 season, a trend started to develop.
For years, the Bucks have been known for having a roster loaded with veterans that traditionally come up big late in the season when it matters most.
But Father Time is undefeated and although third-year Clover Hill coach Kevin Chandler, a Bridgewater College and Harrisonburg alum that is former standout player with the Bucks himself, said the team didn’t make a conscious effort to get younger, it certainly helps.
“You just try to get talent,” Chandler said. “Some guys are younger and we needed to head in that direction a little bit, but it wasn’t our focus. It was more, ‘Hey, this guy is a good player and he can help us out.’ The older guys aren’t going to play forever, but it wasn’t our focus. It’s more about getting players who can help and them being younger is just another bonus to it.”
Clover Hill opens up the Rockingham County Baseball League season as part of the lone game on Friday with an opener against longtime rival Stuarts Draft at 7:30 p.m. at Buck Bowman Park in Dayton.
Although we’re now several years removed from the days of the Bucks and Diamondbacks battling it out in the RCBL championship series annually with big-name veterans filling up both rosters, each team has found new ways to stay successful over the past few years.
In fact, Clover Hill put together the second-best record in the league during the regular season a year ago, finishing 14-7.
But after getting swept by Bridgewater in the RCBL best-of-three quarterfinal series to end the season, the Bucks are motivated to make a deep run in 2022.
“Overall, I think we’re better and have more depth,” Chandler said. “We’re going to be solid on the mound and solid defensively. It’s just a matter of if we can hit and I think we will.”
Former Harrisonburg standout Kevin Navedo, who just wrapped up his fifth season with Bridgewater College, is back as one of the Bucks’ top players this season after hitting .250 a year ago.
He’ll be joined by fellow BC teammates Reid Long (16 IP, 5.62 ERA) and Tucker Hrasky (2-0, 3.64 ERA) as key returners.
Long, a right-hander, set the Bridgewater single-season record for wins this season with 11 in his sophomore season and was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference pitcher of the year.
Long is also bringing some more arms from the BC pitching staff to join him in his second summer in the RCBL as right-handers Tanner Ray and James Swart are both joining the Bucks this year as well after helping to guide the Eagles to the ODAC semifinals this past season.
Catcher Josh Eberly, a Broadway alum and one of the more experienced players on the Clover Hill roster, is back again after having a big season last year with a .371 average and 13 RBIs.
In the outfield, some key returners include former Bridgewater College standout Drew Easter, a current BC player in Jacob Grabeel and a Harrisonburg product in John Siciliano.
Ross French is back in the middle infield for Clover Hill along with another BC product in Kevin Kirk while Luke Shifflett, a Turner Ashby graduate, brings a veteran presence at first base along with former RCBL most valuable player Tyler Bocock.
Buffalo Gap standout Micah Canterbury and Waynesboro’s Jackson Sherman, who is headed to play at Shenandoah next season, are among other key newcomers expected to contribute along with Harrisonburg alum Jose Rocha, who is now playing at Patrick Henry Community College, and Koice Quintanilla, a Turner Ashby product that now plays at Potomac State.
“We just have a mix of really good talent,” Chandler said.
For years, the Bucks have featured a veteran-heavy lineup and that experience has paid off with a historic amount of deep runs.
This year, however, Clover Hill has a little bit of experience mixed with youth and the Bucks are confident it will pay off for them.
“There’s some differences,” Chandler said about his approach entering his third year coaching. “I don’t think it’s drastic, but you’re always trying to improve to get the most out of the players and the team and the organization. You make little changes here and there, take the input from the guys and see what works.”
