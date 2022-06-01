With a mixture of longtime producers and young additions to the roster, the Grottoes Cardinals are striving to compete for their first Rockingham County Baseball League championship since 1996.
If the Cardinals' first two games are an indication, they could be in the mix.
Grottoes has scored 21 total runs in a pair of season-opening victories.
If the bats continue to stay hot, it could bode well as the Cardinals expect the pitching to improve as the season goes on.
“We should have guys who are playing at a high level and playing well, whether it was in high school or college, ready to step in,” Grottoes manager Tim Nicely said. “Then it becomes about having everybody together and being able to manage rain-outs and some of the things you know are going to come along.”
The Cardinals have a mixture of some players who are perennial standouts in the RCBL and younger guys spending the summer with Grottoes before playing at the college level next spring. Some of those youngsters will trickle into town in the coming days and weeks and add depth to the rotation.
“We only have about half the roster available right now because we have several guys who are playing high school ball and some college guys who are yet to get there,” Nicely said. “But we’re hoping we’re going to be deeper with our pitching staff. We’ve added some really good pitchers.”
Gardner-Webb lefty Spencer Williams and Spencer Filhart, who is coming off a freshman season at Richard Bland College, will add a young arms to the rotation in addition to Trey Deane, an Eastern Mennonite University signee, from Madison County High School along with a trio of Spotswood products in Noah Burtner (Bluefield College), Andrew Baugher (Bridgewater College) and Ben Moyer.
In the meantime, a pair of former Trailblazers in Tucker Garrison and Adam Dofflemeyer are back after heading the pitching staff a year ago.
Bridgewater College’s Cam Herron, a Fort Defiance graduate, and High Point’s Cam Irvine, another Spotswood alum, add some collegiate bats to the lineup while infielder and former Trailblazer Eli Lam returns to Grottoes after missing two summers with injuries.
Familiar veteran names such as David Wood (Fort), Dylan Nicely (Spotswood), Jacob Merica (Eastern Mennonite University/East Rockingham) and Keegan Woolford should also add some pop to the order.
It’s enough to create some high expectations in Grottoes.
“You never know until you get everybody together,” Tim Nicely said. “One of the challenges is trying to manage vacations and people who have other things going on. But we feel like this year, we are deeper with our pitching staff and deeper in our lineup than we’ve been. Hopefully, we’ll be able to manage it better as we get into the season.”
