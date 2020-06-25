The Grottoes Cardinals enter the 2020 Rockingham County Baseball League season looking for a turnaround after a last-place finish in 2019 - and they may have added the pieces to get it done.
Like many other teams around the RCBL, the Cardinals looked to the college ranks, from Division III and junior college standouts to Division I veterans and incoming signees, to fill additional roster spots and boost their pitching rotation.
“I started at the beginning of the year and our plan was just about the same as it has always been,” Grottoes general manager Bobby Swink said. “Everything shifted because of coronavirus, of course, and that changed our strategy a little bit. We were going after college guys this year.”
Offensively, the Cardinals return Keegan Woolford, who led the league in hitting last season with a .484 batting average to go along with four home runs. Dylan Nicely also returns at catcher after hitting .292 with 22 doubles last season.
But Grottoes also added former Spotswood High School star Cam Irvine. He started his college career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Gulf Coast Community College in Florida, where he was hitting .301 with 16 RBIs and 18 runs scored before the season was called off after 24 games. Irvine, whose father Daryl pitched in the majors for Boston 1990-92, played for the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley League last summer and is signed to play college ball at High Point next season.
“Keegan is back and this is his fifth year with us and he’s looked as good as usual,” Grottoes manager Tim Nicely said. “We had two scrimmages recently and he had two home runs, so he’s doing well. We’ve also got some college guys who can play the middle infield for us. We’re still trying to figure out positionally where everyone is going to play.”
But it is the additions to the pitching staff that may push the Cardinals back into contention, including picking up one of the RCBL’s top hurlers from a year ago. With nearly a full season crammed into a timeframe of about five weeks, Nicely expects a deep pitching staff to be the key to success in 2020.
Tucker Garrison, another Spotswood grad who pitched at Bridgewater College, is making the move back to Grottoes after playing last season for the league runner up Bridgewater Reds. The lefty went 7-2 for the Reds with a 4.32 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 50 innings of work.
“The depth of a pitching staff is hopefully going to help us a lot,” Nicely said. “We have guys back from last year, but like every other team in the league, we were able to pick up additional guys and a few that would have been playing in other leagues. That will hopefully help us at the top of our rotation.”
The Cardinals added a pair of Division I pitchers from VCU, including Michael Dailey (The Miller School), who was one of the best in the Rams rotation this spring as a senior. He put together a 2.28 ERA with nearly one strikeout per inning and he could become the No. 1 starter in Grottoes.
Jack Masloff followed in Dailey’s footsteps and went to VCU after playing at the Miller School in Crozet for coach and former MLB great Billy Wagner. He made four appearances in relief for the Rams before his freshman season was cut short due to COVID-19. He joins the Cardinals along with Brennan Abbott, a lefty who recently graduated from Brookville High School and has signed with James Madison.
“We really like Mike Dailey,” Nicely said. “He’s going to be one of our top of the rotation guys. Brennan Abbott is going to JMU to pitch and as a lefthander has looked really good.”
Injuries mounted and the Cardinals faded down the stretch last season. This year with each team in the league adding talent, folks in Grottoes figure the RCBL race could be up for grabs.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to see other teams’ signings in real-time,” Swink said. “I’ve got a pretty good idea what everybody has and I think there are some really strong teams out there. My expectation is it is going to be a really competitive league and I wouldn’t be surprised if over 21 games everybody ends up kind of bunched up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.