When Chris Rush was putting together the Montezuma Braves this offseason, he targeted pitching.
At times last season, the Braves didn’t have consistent pitching from the bullpen and that was his main focus to try to make a deeper run in the Rockingham County Baseball League playoffs.
“We needed to bring in some guys this year that every time they came out of the pen … we knew they should be throwing strikes,” said Rush, who is a veteran in the league and will coach the Braves again this summer. “Giving us a good opportunity not to lose those games in the latter innings of the game.”
Rush said the inconsistency from the bullpen a year ago contributed to the first-round exit from the RCBL playoffs.
In an effort to bolster the Braves’ bullpen, Rush added former Bridgewater College right-handed pitcher Will Craig as well as a pair of Western Albemarle High School arms that are college-bound, Luke Craytor and Andrew Barrese.
“I think they’ll give us some good quality innings, being consistent around the strike zone and throwing strikes for us,” Rush said of his new relievers.
Rush also added a pair of arms to Montezuma’s starting rotations, Kyle Measell and Tucker Hensley, both starters at Mary Baldwin.
Measell, a right-handed pitcher, made 10 starts this past season with the Fighting Squirrels, logging a 7.71 ERA across 58.1 innings with 25 strikeouts. Hensely, a utility player, also recorded 10 starts, tossing 51 innings with a 10.59 ERA and 38 strikeouts.
The Braves added a pair of catchers to the roster this season, Bridgewater’s Jonathan Sexton and Mary Baldwin’s Jared Mayhew.
Sexton caught down the stretch for the Eagles during their deep run in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament, hitting .226 in the process with a pair of doubles.
At the plate, the Braves are led by a trio of familiar faces in Montezuma. Bridgewater’s Hunter Clever is back with the Braves, as well as Gavin Rush and former Bridgewater standout Isaiah Blanks.
Clever, a third team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection, hit .344 this season with the Eagles, logging eight doubles, a home run and 27 RBI. Last season with the Braves, Clever hit .320 with six doubles and 12 RBI.
The Waynesboro, Pa., native is expected to be used as an outfielder this summer, but does have experience on the mound, too. Clever tossed 29.1 innings this past season with the Eagles, recording 25 strikeouts. He also pitched last summer with the Braves, totaling 25 innings with a 3.24 ERA and 19 strikeouts.
Gavin Rush, a Broadway alum, is back for his fourth season with the Braves after hitting .279 with a pair of doubles, a triple and nine RBIs in his junior season at Mary Baldwin.
“He’s going to bring stability to the middle infield and probably third base,” Chris Rush said. “[He’s a] contact hitter with a lot of speed.”
Blanks, who also brings speed to the Braves lineup, is back after hitting .294 with six doubles and 14 RBIs last summer in Montezuma.
The Braves, who focused on pitching this offseason, are confident the new-look bullpen and the pair of new starting pitchers will help keep their bats in the game with consistent strikes.
Rush is excited for the season and thinks his roster is full of players that want to win the RCBL title at the end of the season.
“I think we’ve got a lot of gamers,” Rush said. “I think we have guys that aren’t here to say they’re playing summer ball, they’re actually here to win. That’s key to winning this championship.”
