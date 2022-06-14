NEW MARKET — There's no preseason meeting or off-season bonding activity required.
When New Market players stepped onto the grass at Rebel Field for the first time this summer, things came smoothly for the tight-knit group with plenty of familiarity.
“We’ve been able to bring in more talent year after year," said Shockers coach Nolan Potts, whose been with the team in some role since 2014. "Even when I was starting out, we’d bring in some good players for a summer or two and they’d leave. We weren’t really able to sustain who stayed within the program. The past couple of years, we’ve been able to retain that talent and those guys are bringing in other talented guys.”
Last season, New Market went undefeated in the playoffs and won the Rockingham County Baseball League championship for the first time since 1972. The Shockers finished the season with a 24-6 record and outscored opponents 19-2 in the postseason.
The key for New Market was the chemistry between the team's players, with several coming from nearby Division III power Shenandoah University and others being players that have put in time and been around the club for several seasons to help develop chemistry with the squad.
“It’s huge," Potts said. "It wasn’t really the intent going in to get all the Shenandoah guys but once we got a couple, they started telling their buddies about it and it kind of went down the line. For me, it’s been a lot easier because I don’t have to go out and do a ton of recruiting like I did the first couple of years. The team kind of sells itself.”
Ty Bennett, Pearce Bucher, Henry Delavergne, Calvin Pastel, Cade Templeton (Harrisonburg), CJ Morton and Joel Smith are among the Hornets on the New Market roster along with the addition of senior outfielder Gavin Horning, who joins the team this year.
“I’m really excited about Gavin Horning,"Potts said. "I’m excited to have him on board.”
Bodie Pullen and Ethan Burgreen are a pair of recent high school graduates in the Winchester area that are headed to Shepherd University next season and will join the Shockers this summer while Spotswood's Dawson Russell and Luke Keister are other recent prep standouts that will return to the RCBL with New Market this season.
“Even guys like Luke and Dawson, they’ve built camaraderie with guys over the summer and I believe it translates over into the success they had in the spring," Potts said about the youngsters on his squad. "There’s no get-to-know-you period or having to introduce yourself because, for the most part, everyone is already familiar with each other.”
Fresh off their first RCBL title in almost 50 years, the Shockers have changed the culture around the team and become one of the top teams consistently in recent years.
“Last year, I think that was kind of their expectation going in," Potts said. "In 2019 and 2020, we had been close. The guys had been around for a while and that was the ultimate goal from Day One. … We know we have a target on our backs, know we’re going to get everybody’s best. I know the guys are up for that challenge.”
For New Market, there's no need for team-bonding exercises or any sort of plan to try and get to know each other better throughout the preseason and leading into summer.
The Shockers have developed that chemistry over the past several seasons, both with the RCBL club and outside of it, and now hope it translates to success on the field — again.
“We don’t try to reinvent the wheel," Potts said. "We aim to play well in the three phases of the game and when we’re able to hit well, able to pitch well, able to defend, I think we’re pretty tough to beat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.