Stuarts Draft manager Les Sandridge knows the Rockingham County Baseball League could look and feel a whole lot different this season. But that doesn’t change the expectations for the Diamondbacks.
With four RCBL titles and several deep playoff runs in the past decade, Stuarts Draft has consistently been one of the top teams in the league. But with a late start to the season and many other RCBL teams attracting college talent that might have otherwise been off to other leagues, the 2020 race appears up in the air.
But the Diamondbacks like the look of their roster and expect to challenge for the title once again.
“The expectation is to get to the final series,” Sandridge said. “That’s always the expectation to give yourself a chance to win the championship.”
Like many teams around the RCBL, Stuarts Draft has a roster mixed with league mainstays and younger talent from regional colleges. Veterans Cody Bartley and Jacob Matheney are back to lead Draft’s pitching rotation. Bartley had a 3.95 ERA last season with 44 strikeouts while Matheney produced a 4.04 ERA.
But with fewer off days, Sandridge is ready to provide them lots of help from some college players as well. Jaily Paredes from Mid-American Christian in Oklahoma returns to the area after pitching for the Staunton Braves of the Valley League last summer and should be one of the key arms in Diamondbacks rotation.
Stuarts Draft also picked up Calyb King from West Virginia Tech to boost the stable of available pitchers.
“We’ve got good arms and we’ll just have to go out there and play defense,” Sandridge said. “We’re just going to have to outplay teams. That’s all. Maybe we’ll have to incorporate a little bit different technique in scoring runs.”
While the Diamondbacks aren’t necessarily loaded with power hitters, they do have some quality bats coming back. Bartley is among those who gets it done both on the mound and at the plate, hitting .289 with five home runs last season.
Jack Pausic also returns after batting .326 with 11 doubles and three homers in 23 games last season while Tanner Levine hit .313 with four homers.
Stuarts Draft has also added some younger talent to help fill out the lineup. Infielder Will Hass, catcher Grant Williams and outfielder Ryan Morris make up a trio of Randolph-Macon players joining the Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks also picked up a pair of quality college infielders with Kent Rooklin from West Virginia Tech and VMI’s Reeves Whitmore joining the fold. King and Rooklin were both Valley League All-Stars last summer.
While the RCBL will be scattered with high-profile Division I players who in a normal summer might have played in collegiate summer leagues such as the Cape Cod or Valley Leagues, the Diamondbacks think they have the overall talent and experience to compete.
“It’s nice to have guys from Clemson or JMU or wherever,” Sandridge said. “But you still got to have guys who have a common goal in mind and they are team oriented. We’ll see how that pans out for us, but that’s where we stand. Chemistry is really good and we’ll see where that takes us.”
