Roughly halfway through the abbreviated Rockingham County Baseball League season, the battle for the biggest bat in the league looks to be between a crafty veteran of the RCBL and a college standout in his first season in the summer league.
Chase DeLauter, who was in his freshman season at James Madison this spring before COVID-19 brought it to a halt, led the RCBL entering Sunday with four home runs and 17 RBI while putting together a .424 average for Broadway.
DeLauter might not be playing in the RCBL in a lot of other years, but with limited options around the country for summer leagues, many more NCAA Division I players are hanging around the Shenandoah Valley, though most aren’t putting up the kind of offensive numbers as DeLauter.
One player who is close is Tyler Bocock, who is several years removed from his careers at Turner Ashby High School and Stetson University, but has multiple RCBL MVP awards to his name.
Bocock is hitting .405 for Clover Hill, which he led to the league title last season, and ranks second in the league in homers with three and second in RBI with 15.
Perhaps it’s no coincidence Broadway and Clover Hill sit tied atop the league standings with New Market.
Here’s a look at weekend scores from around the league:
BRIDGEWATER 28, ELKTON 2: The Reds used 25 hits to put up 28 runs and crush Elkton on Saturday. Michael Fyvie led the way with six hits in seven at bats and also drove in five runs for Bridgewater.
Fyvie hit a pair of home runs and also doubled for the Reds, who moved to .500 on the season with the victory. Jacob Grabeel also homered and had a pair of doubles for Bridgewater, driving in five runs himself. Mason Shifflett went 3-for-7 with six RBI and two runs scored, including a home run.
For Elkton, Jack Bourdon went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBI. Will Decker, a Roanoke College infielder, went 3-for-4 with a run scored, but the Blue Sox never had enough to overcome an eight-run second inning by Bridgewater.
MONTEZUMA 5, CLOVER HILL 3: Tavian Hall hit a home run and finished with a pair of RBI to spark the offense for Montezuma as the Braves snuck past Clover Hill on Saturday.
William & Mary standout Jacob Haney went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Braves. Tyler Bocock allowed seven hits and struck out seven in a complete game effort for the Bucks. Bocock also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles and two walks, but his Clover Hill teammates couldn’t get quite enough going at the plate.
Derek Ryan allowed three hits over five innings without an earned run to get the win for the Braves.
BROADWAY 8, STUARTS DRAFT 3: Trent Abernathy struck out 10 in four innings of work and also had a hit to help his cause, picking up the win for Broadway on Saturday.
Chase DeLauter went 1-for-3 with an RBI. He also walked three times and scored three runs to help the Bruins to victory. Will Hass went 3-for-4 and Cody Bartley went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in a losing effort for the Diamondbacks.
NEW MARKET 6, GROTTOES 5 (GAME 1): Colton Harlow threw five innings, allowing two earned and striking out five to pick up the victory for the Shockers in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Pearce Bucher was 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBI while Henry Delavergne added a pair of hits and an RBI to lead New Market at the plate. Keegan Woolford went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI to lead the way for Grottoes.
NEW MARKET 11, GROTTOES 3 (GAME 2): Nick Goode, a Shenandoah University standout, went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored in the second game to spark the Shockers to a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.
Pearce Bucher went 3-for-5 for New Market while Joel Smith scattered eight hits over seven innings and struck out six without a walk to pick up the victory. Austin Nicely had two hits, including a double, and an RBI to lead the way for the Cardinals.
