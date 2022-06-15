Montezuma certainly made its fans at Ruritan Field happy on Tuesday.
The back-and-forth battle between the Braves and visiting Broadway ended with Montezuma winning 9-8 in Rockingham County Baseball League action in Dayton.
The Braves scored late when it counted, putting together six runs in the last three innings that the Bruins couldn’t match.
Connor Houser had a big-time performance to lead the Braves (3-6), finishing 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Jacob Cude (Mary Baldwin/East Rockingham) also tallied a home run for Montezuma, finishing with two hits and three RBIs of his own.
Gavin Rush (Mary Baldwin/Broadway) rounded out the runs batted in for the Braves, finishing with two to go along with a double. Jonathan Sexton (Bridgewater College) and Andrew Barrese each finished with two hits as well.
On the mound for the Braves was Lance Williams, a former Page County standout that transferred to William Monroe this past season. He started and pitched four innings for Montezuma and struck out nine before Barrese entered and got the win, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out seven.
Trent Abernathy (Concord/Turner ashby), Jaydon Nixon, and Bryce Turner (Potomac State/Broadway) all had two RBIs for the Bruins (2-6), with Abernathy and Turner tallying home runs for the visiting team.
Brody Bowers added an RBI to the scoresheet and Tyler Stobbs (Frederick Community College/Spotswood) finished with two hits.
Jett Shue pitched six innings for Broadway, surrendering six runs on six hits and striking out four. Trevor Thomas took the loss for the Bruins, allowing one run on one hit.
Broadway 100 122 020 — 8 9 0
Montezuma 020 103 03x — 9 9 3
Shue, Zalar (7), Thomas (8) and Keenan. Williams, Baker (5), Barrese (6) and Sexton. W — Barrese. L — Thomas. HR — BRO: Turner, fifth inning, one on. HR — BRO: Abernathy, eighth inning, one on. HR — MON: Houser, fourth inning, none on. HR — MON: Cude, sixth inning, two on. HR — MON: Houser, eighth inning, two on.
In other RCBL action Tuesday:
Grottoes 14, Stuarts Draft 3: Witt Scafidi (Bryant Statton/Spotswood) was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in a dominant road victory for the Cardinals in eight innings over Stuarts Draft at The Diamond Club.
Dylan Nicely, another former Trailblazer, finished with two RBIs and a homer.
Eli Lam (Spotswood) and Garret Huffman (King University/Rockbridge County) each had two hits in the victory. Andrew Baugher (Bridgewater College/Spotswood) pitched just over four innings for Grottoes (4-3), allowing one run on six hits. Trey Deane and Lam both had three strikeouts.
Terrell Thompson (Waynesboro) led the Diamondbacks (5-3) with three hits. Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads) and Will Hass each had an RBI for Stuarts Draft, with Hess adding two hits.
Trever Vernon started on the mound for the Diamondbacks, pitching five innings and surrendered three runs on five hits and struck out three.
Grottoes 010 204 16 —14 11 2
Stuarts Draft 000 100 02 — 3 9 3
Baugher, Deane (5), Lam (8), and Nicely. Vernon, Dunford (6), Jarvis (7) and Farris. Hass (8), Jenkins (8) and Randozzo. W — Baugher. L — Vernon. HR — GRO: Scafidi, second inning, none on. HR — GRO: Nicely, sixth inning, none on. HR — SD: Farris, fourth inning, none on.
