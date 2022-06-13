In only the second win of the season for the Montezuma, it was the Braves' biggest.
Montezuma defeated Grottoes 7-0 at Shifflett Field Sunday. For the last-place Braves, the road victory was a big one, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.
Elijah Dunlap (Bridgewater College/Riverheads) got the start for the Braves, pitching a complete game. He allowed six hits, no earned runs, and finished with two strikeouts to improve to 1-1 on the season. Dunlap surrendered one walk in the win.
Andrew Barrese led the big offensive effort with a team-high four RBIs and three hits for Montezuma, along with scoring one run. Hunter Clever (Bridgewater College) finished with two hits and two runs in four at-bats at the plate.
Jonathan Sexton, Connor Houser, Logan Jones and Tyler Smith all finished with one hit and two RBI for the Braves (2-6).
Tyler Smith (Mary Baldwin) had one hit at the plate.
For the Cardinals (3-3) in the loss, Spencer Williams started the game and pitched four innings, surrounding five walks, two hits, and struck out six. Adam Dofflemyer (Spotswood) came on second and surrendered five earned runs on five hits before Spencer Williams finished the contest, giving up a walk, two hits, and two runs.
While a quiet night at the plate for Grottoes, recent Spotswood graduate Dalton Nicely led the way with two hits at three at-bats.
Cam Herron (Spotswood), Dylan Nicely (Spotswood), Jacob Merica (East Rockingham) and Elijah Grogg (Spotswood) also had hits for the Cardinals.
Montezuma 000 040 012 — 7 9 0
Grottoes 000 000 000 — 0 6 2
Dunlap and Sexton. Williams, Dofflemyer (5), Fillhart (8) and Scafidi. W — Dunlap. L — Dofflemyer.
In other RCBL action on Sunday:
Broadway 7, Bridgewater 3: The Bruins stayed on track with their second straight win with a victory over Bridgewater at Ray Heatwole Field.
Trent Abernathy (Concord/Turner Ashby) struck out seven and surrendered six hits and one run, walking two. Bryce Turner (Potomac State/Broadway) finished the game for Broadway (2-5), giving up two runs on three hits in three innings pitched.
The Bruins’ offensive surge was powered by Trevor Thomas and Jaydon Nixon both had four hits a piece, both scoring a team-high four runs. Abernathy contributed at the mound and the plate, going 2-for-4. Colorado State Pueblo's Jacob Petersheim, another Broadway alum, and Turner Ashby’s Kyle Botkin each finished with a hit.
For the Reds (3-2), Corbin Lucas (Shenandoah/Fort Defiance) led the team with three hits and one RBI while James Madison products Chris Huffman (Fort Defiance) and Noah Cornwell each finished with two hits and an RBI each. Nick Griffin (Bridgewater College/Turner Ashby) pitched the most innings out of any of the four reds who were on the mound with four strikeouts and surrendering five hits.
Broadway 100 001 005 — 7 12 0
Bridgewater 010 000 110 — 3 9 0
Abernathy, Turner (7), Thomas (9) and Botkin. Griffin, Yankey (6), Huffman (8), Maynard (9) and Tharp. W — Turner. L — Maynard. SV — Thomas. HR — BRO: Nixon, sixth inning, none on. BRI: Cornwell, second inning, none on. Huffman, eighth inning, none on.
