After an early-season slump, Montezuma is starting to get hot.
The Braves won their fourth straight on Friday, using a seven-run second inning to help defeat Stuarts Draft 9-8 in an exciting Rockingham County Baseball League game at The Diamond Club.
John Rittenhouse led the balanced Montezuma offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and a trio of RBIs.
Jonathan Sexton (Bridgewater College), Isaiah Blanks (Bridgewater College), Tyler Smith (Mary Baldwin/Fort Defiance) and Blake French (Mary Baldwin) all added an RBI hit apiece.
On the mound for the Braves (10-11), Luke Craytor got the start and pitched four innings, giving up three runs on four hits and a trio of walks while also striking out five before being pulled.
From there, Hayden Fravel (Strasburg) pitched two innings, giving up one run on a hit and two walks in relief and Keegan Oliver (Bridgewater College/Riverheads) later tossed 1.2 innings of perfect baseball to close it, picking up a strikeout as well.
For the Diamondbacks (10-7), Terrell Thompson (Waynesboro) was 2-for-4 with a run scored, a home run and a pair of RBIs.
Also chipping in for Draft was Calen Owens (West Virginia Tech/Wilson Memorial) with a pair of hits and an RBI while Jack Pausic and Jacob Dunford chipped in with an RBI hit apiece.
Colton Harris (Stuarts Draft) was strong in relief for the Diamondbacks, pitching five innings and giving up two runs while scattering five hits and a walk with five strikeouts as well.
Josh Matheney (Bridgewater College/Buffalo Gap) also pitched two innings of one-hit baseball in relief for Draft while Doug Pollock tossed a perfect ninth.
Montezuma 070 011 000 — 9 7 2
Stuarts Draft 001 210 220 — 8 9 2
Craytor, Fravel (5), Craig (7), Oliver (9) and Sexton. Merone, Vernon (2), Harris (2), Matheney (7), Pollock (9) and Pausic. W — Craytor (1-0). L — Merone (0-2). SV — Oliver (2). HR — MON: Rittenhouse, sixth inning, none on. SD: Thompson, seventh inning, one on.
