NEW MARKET — Bridgewater scored three times in the top of the ninth to rally and pick up a victory against the New Market Shockers, 8-7.
Tyler Showalter went 2-for-2 to lead the Reds at the plate while Bridgewater College two-sport standout Brett Tharp picked up the win on the mound. Reilly Owen took the lose for the Shockers. Jacob Gabreel also had two hits for the Reds.
Calvin Pastel went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored twice to lead the Shockers.
BRIDGEWATER 9, MONTEZUMA 4: Late Tuesday, Waring Garber picked up the win on the mound for the Reds and Derek Shifflett drove in a run and scored twice to help Bridgewater to victory at Montezuma.
Shifflett hit 1-for-3 and walked three times while Corbin Lucas went 2-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Reds at the plate. Jacob Gabreel also drove in a pair of runs to help lead the Reds to victory.
For Montezuma, Jeremy Wagner went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs while Will Wagner went 2-for-4 and Michael Robertson finished 3-for-4 at the plate. Grant Thomas took the loss for the Braves.
BROADWAY 11, GROTTOES 5: Late Tuesday, Jacob Bell enjoyed plenty of run support to pick up a win against Grottoes while Josh Jones went 5-for-5 at the plate and drove in three runs, scoring twice to lead the Bruins to victory.
Tyler Ault finished with four hits and also drove in three runs for Broadway. Jacob Merica went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Cardinals.
NEW MARKET 10, CLOVER HILL 3: Late Tuesday, Grant Thompson and Chandler Ballenger each drove in a pair of runs as the New Market Shockers cruised to victory against the defending RCBL champion Clover Hill Bucks.
Michael Prosperi threw two innings to pick up the win in a joint effort for New Market, which used six different pitchers. Jordan Showalter allowed eight hits in 2 ⅔ innings to take the loss for the Bucks.
Tyler Bocock went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the offense for Clover Hill.
