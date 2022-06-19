Derek Shifflett, a James Madison and Fort Defiance alum, pitched seven innings and gave up one run on seven hits and a walk while striking out five as Bridgewater took down Clover Hill 5-3 in a battle of the top teams in the Rockingham County Baseball League on Friday at Buck Bowman Park.
Chris Huffman, another former Duke and Indian, tossed the final two innings in relief, giving up three unearned runs while striking out two.
At the plate, Corbin Lucas (Shenandoah/Fort Defiance) was 2-for-4 while Blake Sipe (Radford/Fort Defiance) added a solo home run in the win.
Also for the Reds (5-2), Shifflett and Liam Simpson had a hit each.
For the Bucks (4-4), Jacob Grabeel (Bridgewater College) was 4-for-4 with an RBI while Tanner Montgomery also chipped in with a pair of hits.
Josh Eberly (Virginia Tech/Broadway), Kevin Navedo (Bridgewater/Harrisonburg), Drew Easter (Bridgewater/Broadway) and Cody Swisher (Riverheads) all added one hit apiece for Clover Hill.
On the mound, Sam Imeson (Bridgewater) allowed two runs on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts while Steven Woerner gave up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in relief for the Bucks.
Bridgewater 001 100 012 — 5 5 3
Clover Hill 000 001 002 — 3 10 2
Shifflett, Huffman (8) and Tharp. Imeson, Woerner (5), Conley (9) and Montgomery. W — Shifflett (1-0). L — Imeson (0-2). SV — Huffman (1). HR —Sipe, eighth inning, none on.
In other RCBL action over the weekend:
Saturday
Stuarts Draft 8, Clover Hill 1: At Buck Bowman Park, Trever Mitchell tossed six innings, giving up zero runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts and recent Riverheads graduate Ryan Farris tossed three strong relief frames, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five as Stuarts Draft cruised past Clover Hill.
Will Hass went 4-for-4 with three RBIs for the Diamondbacks (7-4) while Chaz Harvey finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and a two-run shot.
Terrell Thompson (Waynesboro) also had a pair of hits for Draft.
For the Bucks, Jose Rocha (Harrisonburg) and Luke Shifflett (Turner Ashby) finished with two hits apiece while James Swart (Bridgewater) struck out four over four innings of work, giving up just two runs.
Stuarts Draft 002 000 510 — 8 12 0
Clover Hill 000 000 010 — 1 6 3
Mitchell, Farris (7) and Harvey. Swart, Costello (5), Ray (5) and Montgomery. W — Mitchell (1-0). L — Swart (0-1). HR — SD: Harvey, third inning, one on.
Friday
Montezuma 8, New Market 6: Bridgewater College product Jonathan Sexton was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs and fellow BC standout Hunter Clever was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs as Montezuma earned a big-time 8-6 win over New Market at Rebel Field.
Kyle Armstrong (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads) was 3-for-5 with an RBI in the leadoff spot for the Braves (4-7) while Gavin Rush (Mary Baldwin/Broadway) also finished with a pair of hits and a run scored.
For the Shockers (4-4), Harrison Madagan and Matt House finished with two hits and an RBI apiece while Jaden Click added an RBI single.
Dunlap, Craig (5) and Sexton. Prosperi, House (7) and Russell. W — Craig (1-2). L — House (2-1). HR — MON: Sexton, sixth inning, one on.
Stuarts Draft 9, Broadway 2: Parker Heinemann got the start and allowed just one run on two hits and three walks while striking out eight for Stuarts Draft in a convincing road win over Broadway.
Chaz Harvey led the Diamondbacks with two hits and an RBI in the victory while Calen Owens (West Virginia Tech/Wilson Memorial) had four RBIs.
For the Bruins (3-7), Jacob Petersheim (Colorado State Pueblo/Broadway High) finished with 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI in the setback.
Stuarts Draft 020 500 101 — 9 6 1
Broadway 001 000 001 — 2 5 1
Heinemann, Jenkins (8) and Harvey. Mongold, Shifflet (4), Rush (7) and McNamara. W — Heinemann (2-0). L — Mongold (0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.