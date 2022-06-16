After falling to Montezuma in a back-and-forth affair one night prior, it didn’t take Broadway long to recuperate and reset.
The Bruins jumped back into the win column Wednesday, hosting the Braves for the second time in a 24-hour span.
Behind current Colorado State Pueblo freshman and former Broadway High standout Jacob Petersheim’s 3-for-5 performance, Broadway defeated Montezuma 10-5 in a Rockingham County Baseball League rematch at Broadway High School.
A five-run fifth inning propelled Bruins to the victory, backed by a solid performance on the mound for the home team.
Jacob Roy led Broadway in RBIs on the night, finishing with three. Trevor Thomas also had a solid performance at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.
Bryce Turner (Potomac State/Broadway) and Brody Bowers each added two hits apiece for the Bruins (3-6).
On the mound, Thomas got the win, finishing with four strikeouts and allowing one run on two hits through five innings. Dylan Shifflett saw three innings of action and surrendered two runs on four hits.
For the Braves, the bats never got rolling and the ninth was the only multi-run inning of the game for the visiting team. Tyler Smith (Mary Baldwin/Fort Defiance) led the offensive effort for Montezuma, finishing 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Kyle Armstrong (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads), Hunter Clever (Bridgewater), Isaiah Blanks (Bridgewater) and Gavin Rush (Mary Baldwin/Broadway) all finished with a hit and an RBI in the game as well for Montezuma.
Tucker Hensley started the game for the Braves (3-7) and pitched four innings in the losing effort, surrendering six runs on eight hits and striking out three.
Montezuma 001 000 112 — 5 9 5
Broadway 110 052 10x — 10 13 2
Hensley, Henderson (5) and Marshall. Craytor (7) and Shuey. Thomas, Shifflett (6), Turner (9) and Keenan. W — Thomas. L — Hensley.
In other RCBL action Wednesday:
Bridgewater 18, Stuarts Draft 13: Behind three big performances at the plate, Bridgewater passed the bat all night in a huge offensive outing en route to a high-scoring win over Stuarts Draft at The Diamond Club.
It was a high-scoring affair from the start after a 9-7 end of the first inning and the Reds topped it off with another six-run surge in the third.
Both pitchers for each team tossed complete games in the effort.
Derek Shifflett (James Madison/Fort Defiance), Chris Huffman (James Madison/Fort Defiance), and Grey Sherfey (Ferrum/Turner ashby) each finished with a trio of RBIs, with Sherfey going 3-for-5. Six different Bridgwater players ended the night with multi-hit games.
Mason Luck was on the mound for the Reds (4-2), tossing a complete game and finishing with 13 runs on 12 hits and striking out seven. While it wasn’t a pretty game for the pitchers, Diamondbacks pitcher DeVonte Rose also had a complete game. He allowed 18 runs on 14 hits and struck out eight.
While the offense was overpowered in the end, Stuarts Draft still had a strong outing. Tyler Wilcher (Eastern Mennonite/Buffalo Gap) had a monster game with six RBIs and Jack Marshall added another four runs batted in.
Calen Owens joined Wilcher and Marshall as the trio finished with three hits a piece in the loss.
Bridgewater 906 003 00 — 18 14 1
Stuarts Draft 710 003 002 —13 12 4
Luck and Tharp. Rose and Harvey. W — Luck. L — Rose. HR — BRI: Tharp, first inning, one on. HR — SD: Wilcher, first inning, two on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.