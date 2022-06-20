A six-run fourth inning was the first of three multi-run frames for Broadway as the Bruins picked up a 14-5 victory over New Market in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Rebel Field on Sunday.
Trent Abernathy (Concord/Turner Ashby) had a trio of RBIs in the win to lead the way and finished 2-for-4 at the plate while Jaydon Nixon led Broadway (4-7) with three hits. Trevor Thomas and Landen Stuhlmiller (Bridgewater/Broadway) finished with two hits a piece for the Bruins.
Jacob Petersheim (Colorado State Pueblo/Broadway) finished with two RBIs in the winning effort as well for Broadway.
On the mound, Jacob Bell tossed six innings for the victory, surrendering five runs on eight hits and striking out five. Colin McGuire then closed for the Bruins, striking out two.
Kirk Messick (Bridgewater College/Broadway) threw five innings in the loss for New Market (4-5), striking out five. Messick allowed 11 runs on nine hits.
Pearce Bucher was 3-for-4 in the loss while Brody Pickette picked up two RBIs for the Shockers. Three other players finished with two hits a piece for New Market.
Broadway 000 614 030 — 14 15 0
New Market 010 301 000 — 5 10 5
Bell, McGuire (7) and Stuhlmiller. Messick, Housse (6), Click (9) and Pickette. W — Bell (2-2). L — Messick (1-2).
In other RCBL action Sunday:
Grottoes 7, Montezuma 1: Spotswood standout Dalton Nicely led the Cardinals with three hits as Grottoes picked up its second straight victory with a win over Montezuma at Shifflett Field.
The Cardinals notched one run in five straight innings, then piled two on in the seventh to put together a solid victory and continue their recent winning trend.
Nicely finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the win. Dylan Nicely (Spotswood) and Garret Huffman (King/Rockbridge County) each contributed two hits a piece.
Tucker Garrison (Spotswood) got the start on the mound for Grottoes (5-3), tossing six innings and allowing one run on six hits. Spencer Williams came into the game in the seventh and struck out six.
Kyle Measell allowed five runs on nine hits as the starter for Montezuma (4-8) and threw just over five innings.
Kyle Armstrong (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads) led the Braves with two hits while Jacob Cude (Mary Baldwin/East Rockingham) had a hit and an RBI.
Montezuma 010 000 000 — 1 7 1
Grottoes 111 110 20x — 7 11 2
Measell, Baker (6), Thomas (8) and Shuey. Garrison, Williams (7) and Dylan Nicely. W — Garrison (3-1). L — Measell (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.