There was something special in the air at Buck Bowman Park on Tuesday.
Not only was it the annual "Christmas In July" night for Clover Hill, but the Bucks scored in the bottom of the ninth with a bases-loaded walk to Luke Shifflett (Turner Ashby) to earn a pivotal 4-3 walk-off victory over New Market at home in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Waring Garber (Bridgewater College/Turner Ashby) tossed a complete game, striking out nine and allowing three runs on eight hits for Clover Hill (12-11).
Tanner Montgomery (Bridgewater College/Turner Ashby) scored the game-winning run for the Bucks while Cody Swisher (Riverheads) had two hits and a home run.
Lucas Clark also had a pair of hits for Clover Hill and Shifflett led the team with two RBIs.
For the Shockers (11-12), Pearce Bucher threw eight innings, striking out four while Ethan Laird took the loss on the mound.
Bucher homered in the third on offense for New Market.
Matt House and Harrison Madagan both had a pair of hits in the game.
Dawson Russell (Spotswood) had a team-high two RBIs.
New Market 002 100 000 — 3 8 1
Clover Hill 002 000 011 — 4 9 0
Bucher, Laird (9) and Russell. Garber and Montgomery. W — Garber (1-0). L — Laird (0-1). HR — NEW: Bucher, fourth inning, none on. HR — CH: Swisher, eighth inning, none on.
In other RCBL action Tuesday:
Stuarts Draft 9, Bridgewater 8: Stuarts Draft scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th as the Diamondbacks took down Bridgewater at The Diamond Club to secure a steady first-place spot in the league standings.
Terrell Thompson (Waynesboro) had the game-winning run and a team-high three hits.
Chaz Harvey had a homer in the victory plus two runs batted in. Jack Marshall and Cadlee Jarvis also finished with two RBIs apiece for Draft (14-9)
For the Reds (12-9), Liam Simpson had a team-high four hits and Caden Swartley (Turner Ashby) led Bridgewater with three RBIs. Swartley and Noah Cornwell (James Madison) both homered in the win.
Nick Griffin (Bridgewater College/Turner Ashby) tossed seven innings, striking out six in the loss.
Bridgewater 000 110 202 0 — 8 11 0
Stuarts Draft 003 000 030 0 — 9 10 2
Griffin, Shifflett (8) and Swartley. Shifflett, Dunford (3), Farris (7) and Harvey. W — Farris (3-0). L — Shifflett (3-3). HR — BRI: Cornwell, fourth inning, none on. HR — BRI: Swartley, ninth inning, one on. SD: Harvey, third inning, one on.
Grottoes 4, Montezuma 2: Spotswood product and incoming Bridgewater College freshman Andrew Baugher tossed six innings and struck out six as Grottoes took down Montezuma at Ruritan Field.
Adam Dofflemyer (Spotswood) earned the save for Grottoes (11-12).
Dylan Nicely (Spotswood) had a team-high three RBIs for the Cardinals and had a hit.
For the Braves (11-13), Tristan Gordon (Bridgewater College/Page County) had two hits and an RBI while Gavin Rush (Mary Baldwin/Broadway) had a team-high three hits.
Lance Tate took the loss, striking out five in 5.1 innings pitched.
Grottoes 002 010 100 — 4 5 2
Montezuma 100 000 100 — 2 7 4
Baugher, Cash (7), Dofflemyer (8) and Nicely. Tate, Craytor (6), Craig (8), Oliver (9) and Sexton. W — Baugher (3-0). L — Tate (1-2). SV — Dofflemyer (1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.