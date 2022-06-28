It was a low-scoring contest, but an exciting one.
On a one-game Rockingham County Baseball League night, Clover Hill (7-5) hosted Montezuma (5-10). Behind a seven-inning performance by Bucks pitcher Sam Imeson (Bridgewater College), the home team pulled out the victory, winning 2-1.
Jacob Grabeel (Bridgewater College) scored on a Josh Eberly (Broadway) double in the seventh to give Clover Hill a one-run lead. Waring Garber (Bridgewater College) entered the contest in the eighth and came up strong in the ninth, holding off the Montezuma effort to win the game.
Imeson finished with six strikeouts on the night, giving up one run on four hits. Garber earned the save for Clover Hill, striking out one in two innings pitched.
Luke Shifflett had a team-high two hits for the Bucks plus an RBI. Eberly added an RBI.
Five different players finished with a hit for Clover Hill.
Andrew Barrese led the offensive effort for Montezuma with a hit and the team’s only RBI. Jonathan Sexton (Bridgewater College), Logan Jones (Eastern Mennonite) and Gavin Rush (Broadway) all had a hit for the Braves.
Tucker Hensley pitched seven innings in the losing effort, striking out six and surrendering two runs on five hits. Luke Craytor closed for the Braves, pitching one inning and allowing one hit.
Montezuma: 000 010 000 — 1 4 2
Clover Hill: 100 000 10x — 2 6 1
Hensley, Craytor (8) and Sexton. Imeson, Garber (8) and Canterbery. W — Imeson (1-2). L — Hensley (0-4). SV — Garber.
