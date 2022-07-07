The bats were quick for visiting Clover Hill on Wednesday — until the seventh inning.
Behind a six-run rally, the Bucks took down Grottoes in the final frame for a 7-3 win in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Shifflett Field.
Josh Eberly (Broadway) grabbed three hits in the win for the Bucks.
Alex Knicely led Clover Hill with two RBIs. Seven different players had a run in the game, which pushed the Bucks into third place in the league standings.
Steven Woerner (Bridgewater College) started, tossing five innings and striking out five. Sam Imeson (Bridgewater College), meanwhile, got the win, throwing two shutout innings for Clover Hill (10-8).
For the Cardinals (8-8), Cameron Irvine (High Point/Spotswood) hit a solo home run for the team's only RBI in the game.
Spencer Fillhart took the loss, striking out two and allowing three runs in one inning pitched. Trey Deane (Eastern Mennonite) started for Grottoes and tossed two shutout innings while striking out three.
Clover Hill 001 000 6 — 7 7 0
Grottoes 010 110 0 — 3 5 1
Woerner, Imeson (6) and Eberly. Deane, Cash (3), Dofflemyer (4), Fillhart (6), Dansey (7), Pullin (7) and Nicely. W — Imeson (2-2). L — Fillhart (0-1). HR — GRO: Irvine, fourth inning, none on.
In other RCBL action Wednesday:
New Market 18, Broadway 5: The offense never stopped for New Market and the 11 runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings were too much to overcome for Broadway in a loss at home.
Luke Keister (Shenandoah/Spotswood) was 5-for-5 leading the Shockers while Dawson Russell (Shenandoah/Spotswood), Connor Houser and Kaden Warren all had four RBIs each in the game. Warren finished with three hits on the night as well.
Aiden Henry got the win for New Market (8-10), tossing three innings and striking out four. Kirk Messick (Bridgewater College/Broadway) impressed in the late innings with five strikeouts in 3.1 frames pitched.
For the Bruins (7-13), Brody Bower, Trevor Thomas and Tyler Stobbs (Concord/Spotswood) all had two hits a piece.
Haiden Engleman (Staunton) and Jaydon Nixon both had an RBI for Broadway.
New Market 032 256 0 — 18 21 0
Broadway 003 100 1 — 5 10 1
Henry, Morton (4), Messick (4) and Russell. Shue, Benson (5), Rush (5), Shifflett (6) and Engleman. W — Henry (1-1). L — Shue (0-1).
