GROTTOES — Isaiah Blanks hit a two-RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Grottoes Cardinals a 6-5 victory against the visiting Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Wednesday night.
Tyler Pullin pitched two innings in relief to get the win for the Cardinals, who improved to 4-1 to stay in first place. Tucker Garrison threw six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts while allowing just one hit, but didn’t get the decision.
The Diamondbacks fell to 0-3.
Nate Burton hit a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh to give the Diamondbacks the lead as part of a three-run frame for Stuarts Draft.
Keegan Woolford had scored an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth to get the Cardinals on the board first, but Burton's single helped the Diamondbacks finally break through after Garrison shut them down to start the game.
Former Spotswood High School standout Cameron Irvine led off the bottom of the eighth with a stand-up double to right and scored when the D-backs couldn't handle a slow grounder off the bat of Jacob Merica.
After a double by Dylan Nicely, the Cardinals had tied it up with nobody out in the eighth. Woolford, who walked earlier in the frame, scored on a grounder by David Wood to put Grottoes back on top.
But Jack Pausic doubled in the top of the ninth to bring in a run and tie it again before Grottoes finally won it in the 10th.
BROADWAY 6, MONTEZUMA 1: Chase DeLauter went 1-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBI and three runs scored to pace the offense for the Broadway Bruins on Wednesday night. The Bruins improved to 3-1 to stay within a half game of the league lead.
Brandon Lambert drove in the only run for the Braves, who fell to 1-4.
CLOVER HILL 20, ELKTON 13: Kevin Kirk drove in three runs and Blake Sipe and Kevin Navedo each hit home runs for Clover Hill as the Bucks pulled out a wild, seven-inning victory to improve to 3-1 on Wednesday night and stay a half game out of first place.
Cody Warner went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBI for the Bucks. Jack Marshall went 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead Elkton, which is still in search of its first victory.
