The losing streak is over for Grottoes.
The Cardinals picked up a big 11-0 seven-inning win over third-place Clover Hill, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process, in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Buck Bowman Park on Wednesday.
Grottoes rattled off seven runs in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach for the home team, which never got it going at the plate or defensively.
Andrew Baugher (Bridgewater College/Spotswood) tossed six shutout innings and gave up just two hits and zero walks while striking out seven.
Adam Dofflemyer (Lynchburg/Spotswood) then finished the game with three strikeouts, giving up a single hit, in the seventh inning to close out the contest.
The Cardinals (9-10) were hot all night. Witt Scafidi (Bryant Stratton/Spotswood) led the team with three hits and had an RBI while Clayton Michael (Bridgewater College/Fort Defiance) finished with a home run and three RBIs on the night as well.
Skyler "Boogie" Saunders (Monmouth/Stuarts Draft) finished with a pair of hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for Grottoes in the much-needed victory.
Reid Long (Bridgewater College) struck out two for the Bucks and took the loss on the mound after allowing nine hits and nine runs.
Jackson Sherman, meanwhile, (Shenandoah/Waynesboro) struck out three in relief action.
Alex Knicely led the way with two hits for the home team while Cody Swisher (Riverheads) finished with the only other hit of the night for the Bucks (11-9).
Grottoes 002 702 0 — 11 14 4
Clover Hill 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Baugher, Dofflemyer (7) and Scafidi. Long, Sherman (4), Barker (7) and Montgomery. W — Baugher (2-0). L — Long (3-1). HR — GRO: Saunders, third inning, one on. GRO: Michael, sixth inning, one on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.