There was just one game in the Rockingham County Baseball League but it was a tight one.
Clover Hill hosted Bridgewater at Buck Bowman Park on Thursday for a crucial matchup and held on for 6-4 victory. After the Bucks took a commanding six-run lead, the Reds (12-11) roared back, making the contest close and scoring four runs in the eighth.
It wasn’t enough though and Clover Hill (13-11) picked up the victory.
John Siciliano was 2-for-3 on the night for Clover Hill while Alex Knicely had two RBIs.
Drew Easter (Bridgewater College) had two runs batted in for the Bucks.
Sam Imeson (Bridgewater College) picked up the win on the mound for Clover Hill throwing a team-high three innings. Tucker Hrasky (Bridgewater College) recorded the save, striking out four in 1.2 innings pitched.
For the Reds, Eric Yankey (James Madison) tossed four innings in relief, striking out seven. Logan Phelps took the loss in four innings pitched.
Caden Swartley and Jack Carpin were both 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in the loss. Chris Huffman also had a pair of hits for Bridgewater.
Bridgewater: 000 000 040 — 4 8 3
Clover Hill: 500 010 00x — 6 6 1
Phelps, Yankey (4) and Swartley. Long, Imeson (3), Barker (6), Kirk (7), Shifflett (8), Hrasky (8) and Knicely. W — Imeson (4-3). L — Phelps (0-1). SV — Hrasky.
ALL-STAR SQUADS
The RCBL announced rosters for its All-Star festivities with the league playing a veteran’s game on Friday and the RCBL All-Star Game on Saturday.
For the East All-Stars the starting lineup consists of: Second baseman Zach Roberts (Stuarts Draft), outfielder Trent Abernathy (Broadway), shortstop Trevor Thomas (Broadway), catcher Chaz Harvey (Stuarts Draft), designated hitter Dawson Russell (New Market), first baseman Jack Pausic (Stuarts Draft), outfielder Cam Irvine (Grottoes), third baseman Luke Keister (New Market), outfielder Dalton Nicely (Grottoes) and pitcher Spencer Williams (Grottoes).
The East reserves include: Jacob Bell (Broadway), Tucker Garrison (Grottoes), Bryce Turner (Broadway), Grayson Bush (Stuarts Draft), Parker Heinemann (Stuarts Draft), Harrison Madagan (New Market), Andrew Baugher (Grottoes), Terrell Thompson (Stuarts Draft), Dylan Nicely (Grottoes), Kaden Spaid (New Market), Matt House (New Market), Witt Scafidi (Grottoes), Jacob Merica (Grottoes), Brody Bower (Broadway and Connor Houser (New Market).
The West starters are: Catcher Brett Tharp (Bridgewater), outfielder Kyle Armstrong (Montezuma), first baseman Luke Shifflett (Clover Hill), outfielder Hunter Clever (Montezuma), designated hitter Cody Swisher (Clover Hill), third baseman John Rittenhouse (Montezuma), outfielder Liam Simpson (Bridgewater), second baseman Jacob Cude (Montezuma), shortstop Gavin Rush (Montezuma) and pitcher Chris Huffman (Bridgewater).
The reserves for the West are: Reid Long (Clover Hill), Elijah Dunlap (Montezuma), Eric Yankey (Bridgewater), Steven Woerner (Clover Hill), Tucker Hensley (Clover Hill), Will Craig (Montezuma), Derek Shifflett (Bridgewater), Tucker Hrasky (Clover Hill), Jonathan Sexton (Montezuma), Tanner Montgomery (Clover Hill), Noah Cornwell (Bridgeater), Cayden Clements (Bridgewater), Andrew Barrese (Montezuma), Greg Sherfey (Bridgewater) and Tristan Gordon (Montezuma).
The veterans game rosters include: Danny Grogg (Broadway), Kevin Rush (Broadway), Josh Veney (Broadway), Danny Davis (Broadway), Marcus Davis (Broadway), Seymour Solomon, Jr. (Grottoes), Daryl Lambert (Grottoes), Josh Eye (Grottoes), PJ Hinson (New Market), Jason, Campbell (New Market), Zach Leake (New Market), Bill Harlow (New Market), Zach Stiles (New Market), Ryan Cooper (Stuarts Draft), Josh Wenger (Stuarts Draft), Damon Frazier (Stuarts Draft), Chris Henkel (Stuarts Draft), Brooks Cullen (Stuarts Draft), Abe Turner (Luray), Jeremy Leake (Luray), Mike Burtner (Elkton), Adam Rhodes (Bridgewater), Alex Stover (Bridgewater), Brian Bocock (Bridgewater), Daniel Batman (Bridgewater), Scott Hearn (Bridgewater), Grant French (Clover Hill), Jason Griffen (Clover Hill), Jason Beale (Clover Hill), Ian Ostland (Clover Hill), Jimmy Hamilton (Clover Hill), Justin Hill (Clover Hill), Beau Banglesdorf (Montezuma), Chad Rhodes (Montezuma), Josh Martin (Montezuma), Lauren Jefferson (Montezuma), Rusty Cornwell (Montezuma), Daniel Heatwole (Montezuma), Sean Hanifee (Montezuma), Travis Rhodes (Montezuma), Aaron Swope (Montezuma), Jason Stuhlmiller (Montezuma), Josh Wright (Bridgewater) and Kevin Bocock (Bridgewater).
The weekend will also feature a home run derby with Broadway’s Trent Abernathy and Josh eney, Grottoes Dylan Nicely and Kookie Solomon, New Market’s Connor House and Zach Stiles, Stuarts Draft’s Terrell Thompson and Ryan Cooper, Bridgewater’s Noah Cornwell and Brian Bocock, Clover Hill’s Cody Swisher and Jason Bill and Montezuma’s Tristan Gordon and Beau Baglesdorf all competing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.