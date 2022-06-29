It took a comeback effort but Clover Hill got the job done.
The Bucks were down 3-0 heading into the sixth inning but a four-run explosion propelled the team to a 5-3 win over New Market. Steven Woerner (Bridgewater College) tossed eight innings and struck out six in the victory.
Reid Long (Bridgewater College) picked up the save for Clover Hill (8-5).
Kevin Navedo (Bridgewater College) and John Siciliano each grabbed a pair of hits and Siciliano added an RBI.
Alex Knicely and Micah Canterbery (Buffalo Gap) led the team with a pair of RBIs.
For the Shockers (5-8), Kaden Spaid and Dawson Russell (Spotswood) each picked up a pair of hits. Three different players record an RBI.
Aidan Henry tossed 5.2 innings for New Market, allowing four runs on six hits. Matt House closed and surrendered one run in 3.1 innings pitched.
Clover Hill: 000 004 010 — 5 9 0
New Market: 010 200 000 — 3 7 0
Woerner, Long (9) and Canterbery. Henry, House (6) and Russell. W .— Woerner (2-0). L — Henry (0-1). SV — Long.
In other RCBL action Tuesday:
Montezuma 6, Broadway 4: Andrew Barrese showed up on the mound and at the plate for the Braves as the do-it-all player led his team to victory and got Montezuma (6-10) back in the win column.
Barrese led the Braves with a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs and he hit a home run in the second inning, scoring two runs. On the mound, Barrese got the save, allowing no runs and one hit and struck out three in his one inning of work.
Jonathan Sexton (Bridgewater College) also picked up an RBI.
For the Bruins (6-10), Bryce Turner (Broadway) took the loss on the mound, tossing seven innings and allowing six runs while striking out four. Brody Bower added two hits for the Bruins.
Broadway: 000 130 000 — 4 7 1
Montezuma: 120 020 10x — 6 6 1
Turner, Rush (8) and Butler. Dunlap, Henderson (6), Fravel (8), Barrese (9) and Sexton. W — Henderson (1-0). L — Turner (1-2). SV — Barrese. HR — MON: Barrese, second inning, one one.
Bridgewater 14, Grottoes 2: Liam Simpson’s 3-for-3 night plus three runs batted in led the offensive night as the Reds (8-4) took down the Cardinals (6-7) on the road Tuesday.
Noah Cornwell also went 3-for-3 and added an RBI. Grey Sherfey (Turner Ashby) led Bridgwater with four RBIs and Cayden Clements added another four runs batted in along with two hits.
Eric Yankey (James Madison/Turner Ashby) picked up the win, tossing five shutout innings and striking out eight.
For Grottoes, Eli Lam (East Rockingham) led the Cardinals with two RBIs and a hit on the night. Noah Burtner took the loss, surrendering five runs on four hits.
Bridgewater: 500 015 3 — 14 12 0
Grottoes: 200 000 0 — 2 3 1
Griffin, Yankey (2), Clements (7) and Swartley. Burtner, Deane (1), Cash (5), Dansey (6), Fillhart (7) and Nicely. W — Yankey (2-0). L — Burtner (0-2).
