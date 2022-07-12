It was a battle of two of the top Rockingham County Baseball League teams in Bridgewater on Monday.
Down five runs in the seventh inning, Stuarts Draft rattled off an 11-run frame to take a six-run lead, which held for a 15-9 final score in a victory over Bridgewater at Ray Heatwole Field.
With the win, the Diamondbacks (11-8) snapped a four-game losing streak.
Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite University/Riverheads) had a home run and a team-high four RBIs in the victory.
Chaz Harvey finished with a trio of RBIs and two hits while Jack Marshall was 3-for-4 for Draft in the much-needed win.
Terrell Thompson (Waynesboro) finished with an RBI as well for the Diamondbacks.
Josh Matheney (Bridgewater College/Buffalo Gap) picked up the win on the mound for Draft, tossing just over five innings in relief.
For the Reds (10-7), Derek Shifflett (James Madison/Fort Defiance) took the loss, pitching one inning and allowing six runs on four hits and two walks.
Cayden Clements (Fishburne Military) finished with a trio of hits and RBIs in the loss.
Liam Simpson was 3-for-4 while Noah Cornwell (James Madison) and Shifflett both had two hits for Bridgewater.
Stuarts Draft 004 000 110 — 15 11 1
Bridgwater 012 042 00 — 9 13 1
Mitchell, Matheney (3) and Harvey. Peake, Huffman (3), Sipe (7), Shifflett (7), Yankey (8) and Clements. W — Matheney (1-0). L — Shifflett (2-2). HR — SD: Roberts, third inning, two on.
