Harrison Madagan had a solo homer and Connor Houser was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as New Market held off a late Stuarts Draft rally for an 8-7 win in the second game of a doubleheader in Rockingham County Baseball League action at The Diamond Club on Saturday.
Luke Keister (Spotswood) was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Shockers (11-11) while Kaden Warren had a hit and two RBIs.
Matt House impressed on the mound for New Market, tossing three shutout innings in relief and giving up four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Kirk Messick got the final two outs of the evening.
For the first-place Diamondbacks (13-9) in the loss, Ryan Farris (Riverheads) had a big night as he accomplished a rare feat and hit for the cycle. He finished 4-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple a two-run homer in the seventh inning, a run scored and two RBIs.
Jack Pausic also chipped in for Draft with two hits and an RBI.
Fortunately for the Diamondbacks, they managed a split in the two-game series after defeating the Shockers 7-5 in the first game.
In that contest, Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite/Riverheads), Chaz Harvey and Jack Marshall all connected on home runs for Draft.
Grayson Bush led the way for the Diamondbacks with two hits.
For New Market, Warren and Ethan Burgreen had two hits apiece.
New Market 230 020 1 — 8 7 0
Stuarts Draft 130 000 3 — 7 10 2
Spaid, House (3), Foltz (6), Messick (7) and Pickette. Heinemann, Mitchell (2), Shifflett (5) and Farris. W — House (4-2). L — Heinemann (2-1). SV — Messick (2). HR — NM: Madagan, fifth inning, none on. SD: Farris, seventh inning, one on.
In other RCBL action Saturday:
Broadway 3, Grottoes 0: Jacob Petersheim (Colorado State Pueblo/Broadway) and Jett Shue pitched a combined shutout, giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out nine as Broadway salvaged a doubleheader split with a win over Grottoes at home.
Petersheim pitched a perfect two frames to start the contest, striking out one. Shue then tossed the next five innings, striking out eight.
At the plate for the Bruins (8-14), Haiden Engleman (Staunton) was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Natty Solomon (Eastern Mennonite) and Kevin Rush each finished with an RBI double in the victory.
Dylan Nicely (Spotswood) and Jacob Merica (Eastern Mennonite/East Rockingham) had the only hits of the game for the Cardinals (10-11).
In the first game, it was Grottoes impressing defensively in a 6-0 win.
Tucker Garrison (Bridgewater College/Spotswood) pitched the complete-game shutout for the Cardinals, giving up five hits and five walks while also racking up an impressive 12 strikeouts in the win.
Skylar "Boogie" Saunders (Monmouth/Stuarts Draft) led the way at the plate for Grottoes with a 2-for-4 effort that included a pair of RBIs while Nicely and Clayton Michael (Bridgewater College/Fort Defiance) also had two hits apiece and Cam Irvine (High Point/Spotswood), Witt Scafidi (Bryant Stratton/Spotswood) and Merica had an RBI apiece.
Grottoes 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Broadway 210 000 x — 3 7 0
Dofflemyer and Scafidi. Petersheim, Shue and Engleman. W — Petersheim (1-0). L — Dofflemyer (0-2). SV — Shue (1).
Montezuma 6, Clover Hill 3: At Ruritan Field, Turner Ashby alum Grant Thomas (Chesapeake College) tossed six innings, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine as Montezuma picked up a big-time much-needed victory over rival Clover Hill.
Kyle Measell (Mary Baldwin) tossed two shutout relief innings for the Braves, striking out one while Keegan Oliver (Bridgewater College/Riverheads) pitched the ninth and struck out one as well.
At the plate for Montezuma, Tristan Gordon (Bridgewater College/Page County) had a massive two-run home run.
Also chipping in for the Braves was Logan Jones (Eastern Mennonite) with a two-run single and Hunter Clever (Bridgewater College), who finished with a hit, a run scored and an RBI of his own in the win.
For the Bucks (11-10), Josh Eberly (Broadway) was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Bryce Suters (James Madison/Broadway) had a two-run homer and Cody Swisher (Riverheads) added two hits as well.
Clover Hill 000 020 001 — 3 8 0
Montezuma 000 201 30x — 6 7 2
Imeson, Ray (6), Garber (7) and Montgomery. Thomas, Measell (7), Oliver (9) and Sexton. W — Thomas (2-0). L — Imeson (3-3). HR — CH: Suters, fifth inning, one on. MON: Gordon, fourth inning, one on.
