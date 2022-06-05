Will Hass erupted for three hits, a solo homer and also scored two runs as Stuarts Draft earned a wild 11-6 win over winless Montezuma at the Diamond Club in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Saturday.
Laken Tignore was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs while Chez Harvey (Waynesboro) had a pair of hits and Zach Roberts (Eastern Mennonite University/Riverheads), last year’s league Most Valuable Player, had a hit.
On the mound for the Diamondbacks (2-1), Parker Heinemann tossed 3.1 relief innings, giving up zero earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts.
For the Braves (0-3), Hunter Clever (Bridgewater College) was 4-for-5 with a solo shot while Isaiah Blanks and Connor Houser had two hits apiece.
Montezuma 111 001 200 — 6 12 2
Stuarts Draft 110 111 33x — 11 13 1
Measell, Baker (7), Craig (9) and Sexton. Mitchell, Heinemann (6) and Farris. W — Heinemann. L — Craig. HR — M: Clever, first inning, none on. SD: Tignor, second inning, none on. Richter, fourth inning, none on. Hass, fifth inning, none on.
In other RCBL action:
Friday
Bridgewater 9, Grottoes 8: Liam Simpson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Jordon Yancey had a three-run triple as part of an eight-hit attack as Bridgewater earned a rivalry victory over Grottoes at Shifflett Field.
Grey Sherfey (Ferrum College)/Turner Ashby) added a two-run double at the plate for the Reds (2-1) while Brett Tharp (Bridgewater College) and Logan Phelps finished with a hit and an RBI apiece in the road victory.
Tharp also tossed the final three innings in relief while Tim Troyer got 3.1 frames of work in the middle innings, striking out three in the process.
For the Cardinals (2-1), recent Harrisonburg graduate Evan Bert, a Virginia Commonwealth signee, pitched 5.1 innings in relief, striking out 10.
At the plate for Grottoes, Eli Lam (Spotswood) was 3-for-5 with five RBIs while Cam Herron (Bridgewater College/Fort Defiance) had a trio of hits.
Bridgewater 020 001 003 12— 9 8 0
Grottoes 201 100 000 11 — 8 14 0
Shifflett, Troyer (5), Phelps (8), Tharp (9) and Tharp, Phelps, Swartley. Dofflemyer, Bert, Fillhart, Pullin and Scafidi. W — Tharp. L — Pullin.
Clover Hill 5, New Market 3: Bridgewater College ace Reid Long pitched five shutout innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out three as Clover Hill handed defending league champion New Market its first loss of the season at Buck Bowman Park in Dayton.
James Swartz, another BC product, tossed two innings in relief for the Bucks (2-1), striking out three, while Tyler Bocock tossed a scoreless frame.
Bocock, a Turner Ashby alum, also went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for Clover Hill while Kevin Navedo (Harrisonburg) had two hits and an RBI and John Siciliano also had a pair of hits and two RBIs himself.
For the Shockers (3-1), Calvin Pastel finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
New Market 000 000 102 — 3 6 1
Clover Hill 302 000 00x — 5 10 1
Pastel, Smith (6) and Pickette. Long, Swart (6), Ray (8), Bocock (8), Hrasky (9) and Montgomery. W — Long. L — Pastel. SV — Hrasky. HR — CH: Bocock, third inning, one on.
Stuarts Draft 13, Broadway 2: At the Diamond Club on Friday, Stuarts Draft coasted to a rout of winless Broadway for its first win of the year.
Jack Pausic led the Diamondbacks, going 3-for-3 with a pair of homers and four RBIs while Harvey was 2-for-3 with a homer and six RBIs of his own.
For the Bruins (0-3), Eastern Mennonite University product Natty Solomon was 2-for-3 while recent Broadway graduate Landen Stuhlmiller, a Bridgewater College football signee, added an RBI double in the loss.
Broadway 001 000 1 — 2 5 0
Stuarts Draft 205 012 3 — 13 11 1
Zalar, Turner (4), Dellinger (7) and Tricarico, McNamara. Vernon, Dunford (7) and Harvey. W — Vernon. L — Zalar. HR — SD: Pausic, first inning, one on. Harvey, third inning, bases loaded. Pausic, fifth inning, none on. Hass, seventh inning, two on.
