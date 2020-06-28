Grottoes 10, Elkton 2: Fort Defiance alum David Wood went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs as Grottoes stayed unbeaten with a convincing 10-2 win over Elkton on Sunday at Shifflett Field.
Spotswood product Austin Nicely added a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Cardinals while Keegan Woolford and Isaiah Blanks added an RBI apiece. Brennan Abbott and Evan Watkins each pitched four innings for the Cardinals (2-0), giving up just one hit and three walks while striking out seven.
For the Blue Sox (0-2), Carrson Atkins, Canon Daves and Nick Johnson had a hit apiece.
Broadway 15, New Market 4: At Rebel Field, Chase Delauter and Austin Martin had two hits apiece as Broadway pounded out 11 hits in a 15-4 road victory over New Market on Sunday.
Seven other players had hits for the Bruins (1-1) while three pitchers saw action on the mound. For the Shockers (1-1), Frankie Ritter and Henry Delavergne had two hits apiece.
New Market 5, Elkton 3: Frankie Ritter went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Darrell Thompsn pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out 10 as New Market opened its season with a 5-3 win over Elkton at Rebel Field on Saturday.
Matt Moon went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Shockers, who finished with just four hits as a team. Pierce Bucher also had an RBI in the victory. Michael Prosperi, CJ Morton and former Harrisonburg standout Cade Templeton each tossed one hitless inning in relief and each recorded a pair of strikeouts.
For the Blue Sox, recent Page County graduate Tristan Gordon finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Lee Carneal was 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Jack Marshall and Mack Rexrode had an RBI apiece.
Grottoes 13, Montezuma 5: Former Spotswood standout Dylan Nicely went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs as Grottoes pulled away for a 13-5 win over Montezuma in the second game of a season-opening doubleheader at Ruritan Field on Saturday.
Spotswood alums Cam Irvine and Austin Nicely also hit homers in the victory along with recent Fort Defiance graduate Clayton Michael. Justin Sorokowski and Jack Masloff, a pair of Virginia Commonwealth University products, pitched all seven innings to lead the Cardinals to the victory.
Earlier in the day, Nicely and Irvine also hit homers while Mike Daily pitched four innings of three-hit baseball in a 4-2 win for Grottoes. Spotswood products Tucker Garrison and Adam Dofflemyer tossed the final three innings in relief as the Cardinals opened the 2020 campaign with a pair of impressive wins.
Bridgewater 14, Stuarts Draft 6: Bridgewater sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the 10th inning and scored eight runs to come away with a 14-6 victory over Stuarts Draft in the season opener for both teams at The Diamond Club on Saturday.
Tyler Mahone had a big night for the Reds with five RBIs, including a two-run homer in the opening frame while Turner Ashby product Grey Sherfey also had a pair of base hits. Former Turner Ashby standout and current Bridgewater College pitcher Waring Garber got the win on the mound, tossing 3.1 innings and giving up two unearned runs on one hit while striking out two.
Former Fort Defiance and James Madison pitcher Derek Shifflett started the game and lasted five innings, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out eight.
The Diamondbacks were led by Terrell Thompson, who was 3-for-4 with three runs scored while Will Haas added a pair of base hits. Calyb King got the start for Draft and allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out 10.
